Canucks Clip Sabres 4-2

The Buffalo Sabres finally had a home game against the Vancouver Canucks. Fresh off their west coast road trip and possibly a little fatigued, the Canucks knocked off the Sabres 4-2.

Massively Outshot

The defense was not good this game, they seemed slow. In the first period alone, Buffalo netminder Chad Johnson was under attack as the Sabres were outshot 17-5. Although they had two goals on those five shots, which is efficient, but not ideal. In the second period, the shots were 37 for the Canucks and 13 for the Sabres.

Sabres Take Early Lead

Despite being outshot, Buffalo drew first blood. Justin Bailey, Buffalo native, scored a minute into the game against Canucks netminder Jacob Markstrom. While sometimes the Sabres can get on the board early, it is a rarity for them to hold onto the lead. They usually find a way to dig themselves into a hole and most of the time they can’t get out of it. And it started when Markus Granlund scored from the Canucks from Derek Dorsett and Chris Tanev.

Eichel Takes Charge

With the game tied at 1-1, phenom Jack Eichel took charge with a nifty goal from Marco Scandella and Rasmus Ristolainen. It was just what the Sabres needed, however, that feeling would not last and was replaced with an all too familiar feeling. Yet again, the Sabres gave up another shorthanded goal, the 6th shorthanded goal they have surrendered this season. Canucks forward Derek Dorsett scored to make it 2-2. Then things got a little interesting.

What Constitutes Possession?

Something peculiar happened. Daniel Sedin scored for Vancouver. I know that’s not peculiar, he does that all the time. However, Buffalo challenged the call because they thought Canucks defenseman Chris Tanev was offside. The league confirmed the call oo the ice. It was a good goal. Buffalo got a two-minute delay of game penalty. The controversial call adds to the continuing mystification of offsides calls this season.

Odds And Ends

Chad Johnson got the start over Robin Lehner. Lehner sat out due to illness. Zemgus Girgensons was also scratched for the game. Final shots on goal: Vancouver- 41 Buffalo- 22. Next the Sabres ht the road to take on their divisional rival the Boston Bruins.

Three Stars Of The Game

1. Derek Dorsett

2. Chris Tanev

3. Chad Johnson