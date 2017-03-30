Capitals Bury Avalanche In Colorado

The Washington Capitals have hit a nice stride as the regular season winds down. They rode a five-game winning streak into Denver heading into their matchup with the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. Washington extended the streak to six games with a 5-3 win over the Avs. Here are some observations from the Capitals’ latest win:

Kevin Shattenkirk, Assist Machine

Kevin Shattenkirk has played a total of 13 games for Washington this season. In those 13 games, he has notched 11 assists. Against Colorado, he put up two helpers including one on the power play. His first assist was a slap shot deflected by Jay Beagle. The second assist came on a wrister that was double-deflected on its way to the net. Shattenkirk’s quarterback abilities on the power play will be a big boost come playoff time. He takes low shots that will create rebound or deflection chances for his teammates as seen by Marcus Johansson’s goal. Who knows? Maybe some of these shots will turn into goals as well.

Special Teams Especially Spectacular

The Capitals got an almost perfect mark from both their power play and penalty kill. They scored on two of three power plays and killed off all three Colorado man-advantages. John Carlson scored the first power play tally on a 4-on-1 rush by the Capitals. Johansson scored the second as mentioned in the previous section. On the penalty kill, Capitals players were blocking shots and taking away passing lanes. It’s great to see both special teams units clicking as the playoffs draw near.

Another Close Shave

For the second straight game, Washington saw significant leads vanish. In the second period, Evgeny Kuznetsov scored to make the score 4-1 for Washington. After that, Colorado started to crawl back into the game. Matt Nieto and Nathan MacKinnon brought the Avalanche to within one before Lars Eller iced the game with an empty-netter. MacKinnon flat out dangled Dmitry Orlov before beating Philipp Grubauer. Washington was very lucky to have escaped with a win as Colorado was swarming during the final minutes of the game. Grubauer had to stand on his head as his teammates struggled to clear the zone, creating chances for Colorado to tie the game. Plain and simple, Washington has to be better at maintaining a healthy lead and putting teams away. This will be a killer blow to their playoff run if they continually blow leads at the end of games.

What’s Next: The Capitals will continue their road trip when they face the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Washington won their previous meeting with Arizona 4-1 on March 25.