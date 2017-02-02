Capitals Bury Bruins In D.C.

After a lackluster performance against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night, the Washington Capitals turned it around Wednesday night as they defeated the Boston Bruins 5-3 before a raucous Verizon Center crowd.

TJ Oshie put the Capitals on top early by scoring a breakaway goal from a great pass by Nicklas Backstrom. Backstrom made it 2-0 with a hard shot ten minutes later. Boston tied the game with consecutive power play goals by Brad Marchand. From then on, the Capitals took over the scoreboard. Alex Ovechkin put a nasty snap shot past Tuuka Rask on the power play to break the tie in the second period. Early in the third period, Brett Connolly scored his ninth goal of the season to put Washington up 4-2. Evgeny Kuznetsov later padded the lead with a high wrist shot past Rask’s blocker. David Krejci knocked in a puck that trickled behind Braden Holtby to make it 5-3 but that was all Boston could muster in the final minutes.

For most of the game, the Capitals dominated the Bruins. They were able to enter the offensive zone at will by controlling the middle of the ice. They also got a lot of sustained zone pressure against Boston, which frustrated the Bruins early on. Washington also had a good night at the face-off dot. They won 54% of their draws compared to Boston’s 46%. Defensively, the Capitals contributed 17 hits (Brooks Orpik led with 4) and blocked 17 shots to Boston’s 12.

A strong performance was given, in particular, by Backstrom. The Swedish center put up a three-point night, continuing to show why he is the most underrated center in the NHL. One play that deserves recognition is his assist to Oshie on his breakaway goal. The play started when Backstrom intercepted a pass by Brad Marchand. Backstrom then displayed his passing prowess with a brilliant saucer pass through Marchand and Colin Miller to spring Oshie. A great play from a great player.

Evgeny Kuznetsov also had another strong night with his third straight multi-point game. He is now the team’s third-leading scorer behind Ovechkin and Backstrom with 41 points. However, there has been a good deal of bad to go with the recent positives. Kuznetsov has had many games this season where he makes careless turnovers or takes stupid penalties. Against Boston, he speared David Krecji in the back of the leg and tripped him. Marchand scored on the ensuing power play to tie the game. Something has to be done because it is becoming a cause for concern. Maybe not a benching but the team leaders need to sit the young Russian down and explain that these mistakes could not only cost him dollars on his new contract but also wins for the team in the postseason.

On a brighter note, there were some milestones in Wednesday night’s contest. Alex Ovechkin scored his 550th career goal, moving him into 27th place on the all-time scoring list. Also, defenseman Karl Alzner played in his 509th consecutive game for Washington, an incredible feat for a defensive defenseman. He will command a hefty pay raise at the end of this season.

What’s Next: Washington will ship out to Montreal for a Saturday afternoon contest with the Montreal Canadiens. The Capitals are 1-1 against Montreal this year and won their last matchup on January 9 by the score of 4-1. Alex Ovechkin had three points in the game.