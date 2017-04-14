Capitals Escape Game 1 With Overtime Win

The Stanley Cup Playoffs is a stage on which the most unlikely of heroes can come up huge. On Thursday night, the Washington Capitals got that hero in the form of fourth-liner Tom Wilson. Wilson scored in overtime to win Game 1 of Washington’s first-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Capitals fell behind very early in the game. Toronto rookie Mitch Marner scored on an odd bounce to put the Leafs up 1-0 just 95 seconds into the game. Eight minutes later, Jake Gardiner scored on a puck that Braden Holtby misjudged for a 2-0 Toronto lead. Justin Williams scored a power-play goal to finally put Washington on the board. In the second period, Williams poked a loose puck under Frederik Andersen to knot the score at two. Five minutes in overtime, Tom Wilson grabbed an airborne puck, set up, and fired a laser wrist shot that beat Andersen high on the glove side for the game-winner.

While it was an exciting game, let’s recognize a brutal truth: Washington was very fortunate to have won this game. Until the last five minutes of the second period, Toronto thoroughly dominated the contest. They took away passes up the boards, controlled the neutral zone, and utilized their speed frequently to create offensive zone chances. Washington was on their heels quite a bit except for two power play chances in the first period. Once they went down, they began to abandon their game plan and reverted to the Capitals of old with a lot of dump and chase. However, they found their skating legs after Williams’ second goal.

With the bad came several rays of sunshine. Their names are Justin Williams and Kevin Shattenkirk. First, let’s talk about Williams. With his two-goal night, Williams showed how valuable he is as a playoff performer. Both goals came from crashing the net, an area where Williams excels on offense. He also contributed 6 shots on goal, a hit, and a blocked shot. Russian Machine Never Breaks has already given him the moniker of Mr. Game 1. Washington will need him to keep up this level of play as the series goes on.

Speaking of shots, Kevin Shattenkirk brought his A-game on offense in Game 1. He led all skaters with an incredible 9 shots on goal. Shattenkirk frequently jumped up to join the rush and it created several scoring chances for the Capitals. He even got an assist on Williams’ power-play goal. He chipped in defensively with 3 hits and 2 blocked shots. This is what Washington envisioned when they traded for him at the deadline. A defender who can boost the offense while being defensively responsible as well.

Special mention should also be given to the hero of the night, Tom Wilson. I mentioned the Capitals’ bottom six as being something to watch out for in this series and Wilson delivered. He was a physical force whenever he was on the ice. Wilson finished second on the team in hits with five, two hits behind Matt Niskanen (7). Also, wow, what a goal. Not only was it the game-winner, it was also Wilson’s first career playoff goal. What a time for the rough rider to hit that milestone.

While they now have a 1-0 series lead, the Capitals simply have to be better in Game 2. They need to get off to a fast start and set the tone early. They don’t have to score 15 seconds into the game but they can’t risk going into another deep hole. Teams will tire out if they have to constantly fight from behind, even if it is a strength of Washington’s team. Washington should also look to create more net-front traffic in front of Andersen to create deflection chances or rebounds for tap-ins.

What’s Next: The Capitals will look to gain a 2-0 series lead in Game 2 on Saturday night. The Maple Leafs will hope to regain defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, who missed Game 1 with an upper-body injury.