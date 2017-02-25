Capitals Play Spoiler To Oilers

Since their first two games after the bye week, the Washington Capitals have recovered very nicely. They have won their last two contests, their most recent coming against the Edmonton Oilers Friday night. Here are some takeaways from their 2-1 victory:

Evgeny Kuznetsov Has a Quietly Solid Game

Evgeny Kuznetsov has been a completely different player during the second half of this season. He either puts together strings of game with points or games where he plays relatively sound hockey. Tonight was one of those relatively sound nights. Kuznetsov was all over the ice when he was out there, making an impact wherever he went. He made several dazzling plays that generated multiple scoring chances for himself and his teammates. His only blunder came in the second period when both he and Justin Williams couldn’t grab a loose puck, leading to Leon Draisaitl’s goal. All in all, not a bad night for a guy who didn’t register a point on the stat sheet.

Justin Williams Draws Closer to 20 Goals

Williams’ third period marker stood as the game-winner. Jay Beagle sent a pretty backhand pass from below the goal line to the right circle where Williams bombed a slap shot into the top left corner past Cam Talbot. The goal was also Williams’ 19th of the season. Williams is currently on pace to top the 22 goals that he scored during his first season in Washington. Another solid season by a solid veteran player.

Despite Win, Capitals Bested in Several Areas

Not every victory will be a completely dominant performance and Friday’s win over the Edmonton was one such example. The Capitals were beaten by the Oilers in several categories. They were unsuccessful on two power play opportunities. They were also sloppy on offense in the first few minutes as they initially struggled with Edmonton’s speed. Washington blocked fewer shots than the Oilers by an 18-11 margin. Another troublesome number is the turnover numbers, where the Capitals suffered 10 giveaways to Edmonton’s 6. The Oilers also had more hits, winning that battle by a 23-19 count.

Tom Wilson Shows Off a Sniper’s Touch

Every blue moon or so, Tom Wilson likes to treat the Washington faithful to his hidden offensive game. He used this talent to score his fifth goal of the season, also the first goal of the game. Taking a drop pass from Dmitry Orlov, Wilson sent a quick wrist shot that clanked off the right post and into the net past a screened Talbot. Maybe this is a sign that Wilson could be a good contributor down the line.

What’s Next: Washington will have little time to relax after Friday’s win. They head out to Nashville for a late afternoon contest with Filip Forsberg and the Predators. Nashville won on Thursday night, beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2.