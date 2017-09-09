Capitals Sign Alex Chiasson To PTO

This NHL offseason saw quite a bit of turnover for the Washington Capitals’ roster. They lost three key wingers to free agency and trades to improve their cap situation. On Saturday, the team took a step toward filling the vacancies by signing a player looking for a fresh start.

The Capitals signed right winger Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout agreement. This will be Chiasson’s fourth team in his five-year career. Maybe Washington is just the right place for Chiasson to begin again.

Chiasson was drafted 38th overall by the Dallas Stars in 2009 and debuted in 2012. In 2014, he was traded to the Ottawa Senators. He was then traded to the Calgary Flames in 2016.

Chiasson could be a sneaky good signing for the Capitals, much like Brett Connolly from last season. According to The Washington Post’s Isabelle Khurshudyan, one of Chiasson’s big draws is his versatility. He can play on both the power play and penalty kill. Also, over his career, Chiasson has had decent offensive production. He’s capable of contributing 15 to 30 points which would be a big boost for Washington’s bottom six. His best season came in 2013 when he scored 35 points for the Stars.

Chiasson will need a strong training camp and preseason showing to better his odds of securing a contract for the whole season. His experience in the big league should be a plus for him but there’s no margin for error. His audition will begin when training camp opens on September 23.