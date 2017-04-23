Capitals Succumb to Sacramento Rivals in California DII final

USA Club Rugby Update: Division II final

It was upon a windswept pitch in the middle of San Francisco Bay that the Division II Men’s Regional final kicked off between the Sacramento Capitals and their neighbors, the Sacramento Blackhawks, at the Ray Sheeran field on Treasure Island. These teams sit atop the Pacific North regional standings and represent the finest DII talent in the area. The match was an action-packed 80 minutes with some magnificent hits and enterprising runs from both sides; However, a mid-game let up from the Capitals allowed the Blackhawks to get a handle back on the game and wrestle their way to a 41-27 victory over their Central Valley rivals.

The Capitals were at a disadvantage even before the opening whistle, missing some key playmakers due to absence and injury. Their nimble winger Richard Galvin was out with a partially torn collateral ligament in his knee and fellow UC Davis standout Joshua Campos was also absent from their starting lineup. Nevertheless it was a resolute side that took the windy pitch against the Blackhawks and they wasted no time in setting an early tone to the match.

The men in white started the game in style when their winger intercepted an ill-advised pass from a Blackhawk player and strolled into the try zone to open the scoring. The first half was all Capitals with an impressive control of set piece play. Despite their smaller size, they retained consistent ball possession in scrums and lineouts. This level of control by the forward pack allowed the Capital backline to stretch their legs and test their opponent’s defense through some endeavoring running. The Blackhawks faltered in the face of such audacious play and struggled to recover control of a game that was quickly getting away from them. Their bread and butter strategy is the use of their impressively-sized forward back as battering rams to the try line and after laboring to gain possession, their efforts finally yielded results through an unconverted try resulting in a halftime score of 15-5, but with momentum securely with the Caps.

Then it all changed. Whatever pregame power smoothie the Blackhawks consumed earlier finally kicked in as they put up 6 second half tries against a hapless Capital side. The impetus for these scores came from some bruising offensive running that either directly resulted in a score, or set up the Blackhawk forwards for their predictable strategy of battering their way across the try line. As the tempo of the game increased, the Capitals failed to adjust with 2 misguided passes intercepted for Blackhawk scores only making matters worse. One of the more impressive runs of the half came from the Blackhawk #9 who spotted a gap next to the ruck and snuck through. This initial break led to an open field showdown with the onrushing Capital fullback who was easily dispatched with a neat sidestep, and a score for the Blackhawks. The final minutes were not without drama as the turbulent emotions of Blackhawk players resulted in 3 yellow cards in quick succession which seemed to matter little to the squad as they enjoyed a hefty lead.

Despite their best efforts, it was a 41-27 loss at the hands of a determined Blackhawk team that concluded the season for the Sacramento Capitals and their hopes for a division championship. Time now to rest the weary bodies, reset broken fingers, and enjoy some of the beverages, brew, and brotherhood that makes Northern California club rugby worth playing…and for that matter, worth watching.