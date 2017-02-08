Capitals Take Hurricanes By Storm

Two weeks ago, the Washington Capitals dominated the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2. On Tuesday night, they did the exact same thing: battering Carolina 5-0 at Verizon Center.

Alex Ovechkin started the scoring with a first period power play goal. Three minutes later, Brett Connolly scored a highlight reel goal to put Washington up 2-0. The second period went scoreless. In the third period, Lars Eller put a hard slap shot behind Lack to make it 3-0. Just 27 seconds later, Evgeny Kuznetsov scored to make it 4-0. Marcus Johansson further padded the lead with a power-play goal later in the period.

The Capitals got out to a bit of a slow start in this contest but took control after Ovechkin scored. One area that they succeeded in was the play of their special teams. Washington went 2 for 3 on the power play and killed off all three Carolina power plays. Their pretty passing led to Ovechkin’s marker and they got their second power play goal when Johansson buried a rebound off an Ovechkin shot. On the penalty kill, the Capitals got sticks in the passing lanes and cleared away all loose pucks from Braden Holtby’s crease.

In addition to being one of the highest-scoring teams in the league, the Capitals are no slouches when it comes to defense. They put up over twice the number of hits that the Hurricanes did, outhitting them 22 to 10. Forward Tom Wilson and defenseman Matt Niskanen led the way with 5 hits each.

Braden Holtby was lights out in his 27th win of the year, turning aside 23 Carolina shots. It was also his seventh shutout on the campaign. He was especially dominant facing shots from close to the cage. No big rebounds were allowed and Holtby even made a rare shorthanded save on Jordan Staal in the third period.

Brett Connolly had the highlight play of the game with his first period tally. Andre Burakovsky carried the puck into the zone and dropped the puck for Connolly. Connolly cut to the high slot and faked a slap shot that fooled Hurricanes defender Jaccob Slavin. Connolly then skated to the right circle where he snapped a quick wrist shot past Lack’s glove.

As always, there is a little negative to go with the positive. For the first ten minutes of the game, Washington was thoroughly outplayed by the Hurricanes. They could not get the puck past center ice and were constantly being hemmed in their own defensive zone. It wasn’t until the midway mark of the period that the Capitals had some extended zone time in the Carolina end, albeit on the power play Ovechkin scored on. The Capitals may be the best team in hockey but they need to get off to better starts than this come playoff time.

What’s Next: Washington will continue their homestand as they host former Capital Mike Green and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. The Capitals won their first meeting with Detroit 1-0 on November 18. Jay Beagle had the lone goal.