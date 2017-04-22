Capitals Take Series Lead In Game 5

The Washington Capitals haven’t had a four-overtime playoff series since 2012 against the Boston Bruins. In 2017, the fourth time was a charm as they took Game 5 against the Toronto Maples Leafs in overtime.

Washington kept up their recent string of scoring first in Game 5. TJ Oshie buried a rebound on a power play to put Washington up 1-0 late in the first period. In the second period, Auston Matthews knotted the score at 1 by putting a loose puck past Braden Holtby. It took just over one minute into overtime to decide this game. Evgeny Kuznetsov fed Justin Williams who one-timed the game-winner home.

Over the years, I have defended the NHL officiating as the best in sports. After Game 5, I’m beginning to question whether I still believe that. The referees should turn in their paychecks for what was an abysmal night for the zebras. This may have been the worst officiated game of the series. Does it sound like I’m venting? Damn right I am, and there’s plenty of evidence to back it up.

In the first period, Toronto’s Nazem Kadri threw a very questionable hit on Alex Ovechkin. Hearts stopped as Capitals fans saw their captain lying on the ice, taking a while to get up. The replay shows Kadri sticking his leg out and making contact with the lower part of Ovechkin’s leg before the rest of Kadri hit Ovechkin’s upper-body. The result? Only a two-minute penalty for tripping…with a player injured on the ice. Luckily, Ovechkin returned to the game but still a despicable non-call for a major.

In the second period, Tom Wilson got speared by Toronto defenseman (and former Capital) Connor Carrick. It doesn’t get called but Wilson and Carrick get sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct. So you can get speared by an opposing player and get a penalty when you shove the guy who did it? If Wilson had done that, he would have been investigated for child abuse or something outrageous like that. Yes, Carrick ended up in the box but it should have been for spearing alone. Washington was robbed of a power play.

The icing on the cake came in the third period. With Washington on a power play, the Capitals had the potential for a four-on-two rush up the ice. All of a sudden, the whistle blows. Everyone looks around but no one knows what the call is. Not the players, not the coaches, probably not even the refs. It looked to have been for Leo Komarov who went down in the corner. As one Capitals fan pointed out, he was not seriously hurt and Toronto didn’t have the puck so why was the play blown dead? What I do know for now is that it ruined a potentially huge scoring chance for the Capitals.

Tirade over. Now to the game.

The final score may not be indicative of how dominant the Capitals were in Game 5. They beat Toronto all across the board in every department. First, shots and faceoffs. They outshot Toronto 28-25 and won 55% of their draws compared to Toronto’s 46%. Evgeny Kuznetsov led the way with 6 shots while Jay Beagle dominated the faceoff dot, winning 69% of his draws.

Washington was especially dominant on the defensive side of the puck. They outhit the Maple Leafs by a 34-22 margin, grinding them down with multiple thunderous hits. Who led the way in that regard? Alex Ovechkin, that’s who. He finished with 6 hits including a huge check on Jake Gardiner on his first shift back from injury. The team also blocked 22 shots and forced 13 Toronto turnovers. A great complete effort all around.

This was Braden Holtby’s best game of the series and he deserved the win. He stopped 24 of 25 Maple Leaf shots and showed why he is one of the best in the business. After Matthews scored in the second period, Holtby locked it down. He was quick to cover the puck to stop plays and made several great saves on deflection plays. Holtby should bottle up the confidence from this performance and be just as solid in Game 6.

What’s Next: Washington will head to Toronto for Game 6 for a chance to close out the series. The puck will drop at 7 PM on Sunday night.