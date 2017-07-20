Late Tuesday night, the New York Yankees acquired David Robertson, Todd Frazier, and Tommy Kahnle from the Chicago White Sox. While that move addressed two issues with the team (bullpen and corner infield production), there is still a glaring weakness with the club. After the season ending injury for Michael Pineda, the rotation is especially thin. The scary thing for the Yankees is that they are depending on an aged C.C. Sabathia, inconsistent Masahiro Tanaka, young Luis Severino, and rookie Jordan Montgomery. Though they have been mostly solid this season, there have been worrying signs from each of the four. The bottom line is that the Yankees could use a starting pitcher upgrade.

At the time of writing this, the Yankees are still in possession of the second Wild Card spot by half of a game over the Minnesota Twins. It is difficult to determine whether they have shaken off the downward spiral that they had going into the All-Star break. Since the Midsummer Classic, the Yankees are 3-4. Despite splitting the series with the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees have been shut out for the first this season and lost a pivotal series to the Twins.

Before moving on a starting pitcher, Brian Cashman needs to see if the team can turn it around. Giving up any more prospects for a team who might fall out of the playoff hunt could be a huge mistake. Even though the White Sox trade was a good deal, there are some who are disgruntled that Cashman parted ways with Blake Rutherford. Another top prospect traded away could result in a riot if the Yankees fall out of it.

The new additions to the roster should help the Yankees turn around this recent slump. With the idea that the Yankees will reverse their fortunes and win at least two of their next three series before the trade deadline, the Yankees should acquire a starting pitcher. In the situation that the Yankees can get back into AL East hunt, the Bronx Bombers will need a reliable starter to add depth and perhaps give opponents a formidable foe.

Luis Cessa is Not the Answer

To recall Spring Training, there was a competition between five pitchers (which turned into six with Montgomery) over the final two rotation spots. Luis Cessa was one of those five pitchers. If you remember, he was the first one eliminated from the competition. Now, he is filling in for Michael Pineda. This is not going to work well for the Yankees. His last start was very poor, only going 3.2 innings and giving up 3 earned runs. That was not the alarming part, though. The first run of the game for the Minnesota Twins was all the fault of Cessa. In the first inning, Cessa walked three and hit Miguel Sano. His final walk of the inning resulted in the run.

Cessa has started four games this season. His ERA in those starts is 6.23, which is weighed heavily by his 1.80 ERA in his three relief appearances. In addition to that high ERA, Cessa has 10 walks and 17 hits allowed in 17.1 innings. While his SO/9 is 7.8, it is undone by his 1.50 SO/BB ratio. Perhaps Cessa is the 2016 Severino: great out of the bullpen, but should not start.

To Rent or Invest?

This question would have been more intriguing if Jose Quintana had not been traded to the Chicago Cubs. However, there are still a couple of pitchers who are rumored to be available who have more than this season on their contract. The problem with the Yankees contemplating these type of pitchers is the cost. My personal opinion is that the Yankees can afford to give up one more “blue chip” prospect. Granted, that prospect has to be similar to Blake Rutherford where the player is in a place of comfortable organizational depth.

Seems like an easy win for renting, right? Not at all. The Yankees are going to have an issue next offseason: starting pitching. At the end of this season, Michael Pineda and C.C. Sabathia will be free agents. Masahiro Tanaka can opt out of his current deals, but barring an outstanding second half, odds are slim that he will opt out. However, two open spots in a rotation that will still have questions is a problem. Despite Severino’s All-Star caliber 2017, memories of his awful 2016 should not be forgotten. Tanaka’s struggles might be a permanent thing and Montgomery is still young. Perhaps Chance Adams will fill in one spot, but that leaves another spot open, and a prospect is only another question mark.

Multi-Year Starting Pitchers

Gerrit Cole: George Steinbrenner Would Approve, But No

Gerrit Cole has lost steam in the rumor mill as the season has progressed. The 26-year old was one of the main three pitchers with team control that was being floated around as a potential mega-deal waiting to happen. Despite having his worst season to date in 2017 (4.18 ERA, 7-7 record, 1.5 HR/9), the lure of Cole is still tempting. Under team control through the 202o season, there are probably numerous teams calling the Pirates to see what the asking price is.

While the news is that the Pirates have no interest in trading Cole, they are open to listening to offers. It would be a dream scenario for the Yankees to acquire their former first-round pick (28th pick in 2008, Cole decided to attend college) with only one good prospect. However, it will take more than a single top 100 prospect. Even though Cole could be an ace for the rotation, Cashman would be insane to make this trade right now. The depth of the organization should not be forsaken for this 2017 team. If this was 2019 and more young talent was filling out the roster, then maybe. Currently, no chance.

Sonny Gray: Jorge Mateo for 3.5 Years of Gray?

Before writing this, it seemed that the Houston Astros were closing in on a deal for Gray. After a recent update, it appears the Astros are looking elsewhere for a rotation upgrade. The Oakland A’s and Yankees have linked together on numerous occasions over Gray and first baseman Yonder Alonso. After the deal with the White Sox, could there still be traction with the Yankees?

This season, Gray has rebounded from a poor 2016. In 2017, he sits with a record of 6-4 and a 3.66 ERA. Over the past five starts, Gary has looked to be in his 2015 Cy Young contender form (he finished third in the voting that season). The numbers from his past five starts are staggering: 1.62 ERA, 27 strikeouts, .155 opposing batting average, and .470 opposing OPS. After the Quintana deal, Gray is the most lucrative pitcher openly being shopped.

What would be the difference between Gray and Cole? The asking price seems to be much cheaper for Gray. While competition will certainly drive up the price, the open nature of the availability of Gray implies that the A’s will take less. Cashman has already proved he can create a great deal despite opposing teams’ interested. A deal that would send Jorge Mateo as the only top 5 organizational prospect to the A’s would make sense.

Why Mateo?

Mateo, who is currently in Double-A, may have trouble finding a spot on the MLB roster. With Starlin Castro and Didi Gregorius filling in the middle infield spots for the near future; that only leaves third base open for a prospect. However, Gleyber Torres can be penciled in there ahead of Mateo. Plus, Tyler Wade and Miguel Andujar are in Triple-A ahead of Mateo. Andujar and Wade also tasted some MLB action this season. If there is no spot for Mateo, what good is he stewing in Triple-A or on the bench? While the Cubs demonstrated success with young players platooning, it is not an ideal situation. Sometimes, it’s better to trade prospects from organizational depth rather than hold on to them forever.

Now, Mateo should only be included in a deal for Sonny Gray (or a player with a similar contract structure). Mateo should not be included in any deal for a rental player. He is too valuable as an asset to give away for two months of starting pitcher.

Rental Starting Pitchers

Trevor Cahill: Health Risk Worth It?

Trevor Cahill has only made 10 starts this season due to injury. In those starts, he has a 3.14 ERA and a WAR of 1.6. Racking up 71 strikeouts in only 57.1 innings brings an appealing offer of power pitching to a team willing to trade for him. However, his two trips to the 10-day DL are warning signs. Especially his second DL stint, which lasted a little over a month before his first rehab start. That DL trip was due to a strained right shoulder.

A healthy Trevor Cahill could impact the Yankees in their postseason hunt. Adding another strikeout heavy pitcher with Severino would certainly be entertaining. Plus, the recent additions to the bullpen would allow Joe Girardi to keep the stress off of Cahill. The question is whether the San Diego Padres will be willing to part with him for cheap. With reports that San Diego was asking for Gleyber Torres in exchange Brad Hand, that might not be a reality.

Jeremy Hellickson: Potential Return to the AL East

While he is nowhere near the production from 2016, Hellickson could provide the Yankees with some depth that Cessa, Chad Green, or a call-up might not be able to do. His 4.44 ERA is not horrible, but it is not the 3.71 he had last season. Plus, that ERA would most likely be higher if he was pitching in the AL. While never a strikeout heavy pitcher, Hellickson’s strikeouts are down this year (4.9 SO/9 would be his career low). His mediocre 2017 could make this a very cheap rental for the Yankees.

The positives to Hellickson is his prior experience in the AL East. Starting his MLB career with the Tampa Bay Rays, his five seasons with the Rays saw him support a respectable 3.78 ERA. A return to the AL East might see positive results. However, other than 2016, Hellickson simply has not been a quality starting pitcher since 2012. Unless the deal is bargain bin cheap, no reason to acquire Hellickson.

Lance Lynn: Cardinals’ Recent Struggles Might Make Them Sellers

The St. Louis Cardinals sit 4.5 games back of the NL Central. Sitting behind the Cubs and Pirates (and 9 games back in the Wild Card) in the standings, the signals are saying that the Cardinals will end up selling at the trade deadline. One of the available players will be starting pitcher Lance Lynn. Lynn is having another solid season after a missed 2016. After 19 starts, Lynn has a 3.40 ERA, 8.0 SO/9, and 1.141 WHIP.

Lynn to the Yankees would not only add a solid veteran into the rotation, but one who has postseason experience. Appearing in 24 postseason games (7 starts), Lynn would join Sabathia as the only Yankees’ starting pitcher with significant postseason experience. Granted, the majority of Lynn’s postseason experience came as a reliever. However, he has made 5 postseason starts since 2013. Acquiring Lynn might be worth a bit more than Cahill or Hellickson, but not a prized prospect on the level of Rutherford.

Yu Darvish: See George Steinbrenner Comment

No. Yankees need a starting pitcher, but no. The Texas Rangers will only trade him if they plummet in the next eleven days. Even if they hit that point, Cashman needs to stay away. It will be an expensive trade for an injury prone pitcher. No.

Which Starting Pitcher?

In my opinion, it should boil down between Sonny Gray or Lance Lynn. While other names could pop up between now and July 31, those two starting pitchers would be ideal fits. Both come with heavy caveats though. Lynn is an easy one: no top prospects. For Gray, I think it would be okay to part with Jorge Mateo (specifically him) and prospects like Ian Clarkin to polish off the deal. The other caveat for Gray is that Cashman needs to be patient. This deal cannot go down over the weekend. Cashman needs to see if the Yankees can pull out of this funk.