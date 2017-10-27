The semifinals are set for both the singles and doubles events at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore. In singles, No. 8 Caroline Garcia recovered from a first set blowout to hand No. 6 Caroline Wozniacki her first loss at the WTA Finals this year 0-6, 6-3, 7-5. There was a bit of drama when Wozniacki questioned the chair umpire about a ball that looked like it might have tipped Garcia’s racquet before heading out, but the chair umpire assured Wozniacki that it had indeed not touched. With the win, Garcia had to now patiently wait to find out if it was enough to keep Halep from taking the last spot from her.

World No. 1 Simona Halep took on No. 4 Elina Svitolina in the last round robin match of the WTA Finals. However, with a record of 0-2, Svitolina felt no pressure coming into the match, and outplayed Halep, beating her 6-3, 6-4. This win confirmed Garcia’s spot in the next round. Clearly frustrated with how the WTA Finals panned out for her, Halep asked her coach during a changeover why she was even there competing. It is not the way Halep would like to end her season, but getting to a second French Open final and claiming the No. 1 ranking are two very proud moments to celebrate.

So, the semifinal stage will be No. 3 Karolina Pliskova against No. 6 Wozniacki, and No. 5 Venus Williams taking on No. 8 Garcia. Wozniacki leads the head-to-head against Pliskova 5-3, while Williams and Garcia are tied at 1-1. An interesting thing note about Garcia is that only two years ago she finished runner-up in the WTA Rising Stars Invitational, and now she is one of the final four in the main event. Another amazing fact is that Williams made her WTA Finals debut 18 years ago, and here she is back into the final four stage. It just goes to show you what hard work, determination, and belief can do.

Earlier on in the day, there was an upset in the doubles event. Johanna Larsson and Kiki Bertens, who were the last team to qualify, took out No. 4 seed Casey Dellacqua and Ashleigh Barty pair, 7-6, 6-7, 10-6. This should be an impressive win to take note of as Larsson and Bertens’ only real success in doubles have come at smaller events. To make your WTA Finals debut, and knock out a team that has reached four Grand Slam finals is quite remarkable.

The other match was a lot more one-sided. The No. 2 seeds Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova easily defeated Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yi-Fan 6-1, 6-1. Vesnina and Makarova needed less than an hour to book their spots into the semifinals, where they will take on Larsson and Bertens.

In the other semifinal match, top seeds Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan, who will both end the year ranked No. 1, will take on No. 3 seeds Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova. With Hingis announcing her retirement a few days ago, do not be surprised if the fans are more partial towards Hingis, willing her on to take home one more title before it is all over.

All semifinal matches will take place Saturday. It is a tough call but maybe look for a Wozniacki/Williams final. As for doubles, Hingis and Chan’s biggest threats are Vesnina and Makarova, who have so much experience playing together. If they both advance, that final could really go 50/50. Let us know who you think will take home the WTA Finals trophy!