Top seed Caroline Wozniacki continued her path to a title at the Ericsson Open in Bastad, Sweden, with a 6-3, 6-1 win over qualifier Kateryna Kozlova. Kozlova is ranked 121 spots below Wozniacki, who sits at No.6; having never met before the difference showed today. Kozlova is used to playing at challengers against players ranked between 150-250, and the level of consistency and mental toughness is a lot lower at those tournaments than at a WTA level event. The Ukrainian just could not get a grip in the match. Wozniacki got 60% of first serves in, but even dictated play on Kozlova’s serves. Another way to distinguish a top-level player from those that play mostly challengers is how they handle break points. Wozniacki saved 5 out of 6 break points today, while Kozlova saved 1 out of 6. Wozniacki’s counterpuncher style can be exhausting and really break down her opponent’s spirit. Kozlova is used to competing against players that she can either out play, or who give up a game or two because they are so frustrated. Kozlova should take note from this match, but be pleased with a quarterfinal showing. As for Wozniacki, this is the first match she has won in straight sets all week. Wozniacki will need to save her strength as she takes on one of the breakout players of this year, Elise Mertens.

Mertens knocked out the fifth seed earlier this week, and has backed it up with a semifinal result, beating Aleksandra Krunic 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. In this two-hour battle, Mertens and Krunic could not hold serve with each player breaking seven times. Since a lot of women players do not possess a big serve, holding in a match is more gratifying than breaking. Both players were similar on first serves in, Mertens got 61%, while Krunic got 66%. However, their last meeting was a long match as well, and they have played twice before, so both players are familiar with each other’s games by now. Some players’ game styles just mesh together so that it will always be a “fight to the end” type of match. Merten’s best Grand Slam result this year has been at the French Open, so her comfortability on clay plays a big factor in her results as well. Mertens is into her third semifinal of the year, and the previous two times she went on to the finals, so Wozniacki has to come out like she did today if she wants to walk away the victor.

Last year’s runner-up, Katerina Siniakova, is back into the semifinals with a 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 upset of the No.2 seed, Anastasija Sevastova. With another match that compiled a lot of breaks in it, Siniakova held on just a bit more than her Latvian opponent. Siniakova won 62% of first serve points, and 51% of second serve points. Sevastova was almost identical on first serve points, winning 61%, but her second serves were weaker, winning only 38% of those points. This match also lasted two hours, but Siniakova, who had to slug out the win the first time they played, was mentally stronger in the end. Sometimes you just need that one incident where you dig deep to win against a player, and then you have a big advantage over them. They know you have come back from this place before, so they start to feel the pressure of closing you out, and it gets to them. Siniakova has not had the best season, her last semifinal being in Shenzhen, China, back in January, where she also reached the final. So, this should give her a boost in confidence, playing at an event where she has had success.

Siniakova will have to beat third seed, Caroline Garcia, if she wants to make it back to the final. Garcia took on the dangerous qualifier Barbora Krejcikova, and needed two hours as well, winning 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. Garcia, ranked No.20 in the world, came out strong against a player ranked 120 spots below her. However, Krejcikova, who started the year ranked 252, showed why she is quickly rising through the rankings. After equaling the match at a set all, both players could not hold serve in the third. It came down to Garcia’s higher first serve percentage, and her big returns off of Krejcikova’s second serve. Garcia got 62% of her first serves in, including three aces, but she also won an outstanding 92% on Krejcikova’s second serve. Garcia ended the match with 10 aces, and moves into her fourth semifinal of the season.

Although Siniakova or Garcia would both be difficult opponents in the final, I believe Wozniacki will live up to her seeding and take the title. She has done so much to get back into the top 10, and with the U.S. Open hardcourt series coming up, this would be a great boost.