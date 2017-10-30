Caroline Wozniacki Finishes Season As WTA Finals Champion

World No. 6 Caroline Wozniacki capped off an impressive BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore campaign with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 5 Venus Williams for the title. A backhand down the line –Wozniacki’s best shot– sealed the title for the world No. 6. Not only was this Wozniacki’s first WTA Finals trophy, it was also her first win over Williams in seven meetings.

After going 2-0, Wozniacki’s only mishap came in her third round-robin match against No. 8 Caroline Garcia, losing 7-5 in the third. After that match, Wozniacki still remained highly focused on the prestigious title. In the semifinals, Wozniacki bested No. 3 Karolina Pliskova in straight sets, using her signature defensive skills to wear down the powerful Czech player. The finals had a great mix of dictating and comeback. Wozniacki was able to be on the offensive during this match, hitting 19 winners, while still sticking to her signature game style. Williams showed off her resilient attitude, bridging the gap in the second set from 0-5 to 4-5. Wozniacki is projected to go up three spots, finishing the year ranked No. 3, while Williams should end the year ranked No. 5.

Wozniacki had a very consistent year, reminiscent of the time she was ranked No. 1 in the world during 2010-2011. The Dane made eight finals, also winning in Tokyo to go along with the WTA Finals title. She also got to the quarterfinals at the French Open for the second time in her career, and made the fourth round at Wimbledon for the sixth time. A notably better serve was on display during the WTA Finals, giving Wozniacki control over points and hitting more aces than usual. While Wozniacki’s serve has never been her worst trait, this improved skill should help her in grabbing that elusive first Grand Slam title. Wozniacki was not the only one to collect a WTA Finals title for the first time.

No. 3 seeds Timea Babos and Andrea Hlavackova defeated Johanna Larsson and Kiki Bertens 4-6, 6-4, 10-5 for the doubles title. Babos and Hlavackova claimed their fifth title of the year, and both won their first WTA Finals trophy. The No. 3 seeds teamed up in March and got to the US Open quarterfinals. Hlavackova had been to the finals before, finishing runner-up in 2012, while Babos was making her finals debut. The two are a strong team, that mix power and strategy well. Expect them to win a Grand Slam or two if they stick together.

Although the WTA Finals is over, there are still tournaments to be played. Next week is the Elite Trophy Zhuhai tournament, and the ATP Tour still have their season-ending championships to play. More tennis to come.