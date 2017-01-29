During the offseason, the Chicago White Sox traded away several veteran players or let them walk in free agency, whether it be Chris Sale, Adam Eaton, Justin Morneau, or Austin Jackson among the more recognizable names. One of the key players — at all different positions for the White Sox throughout 2016, as the team’s main utility player– that was kept was Tyler Saladino.

This weekend at Sox Fest I got a chance to met Tyler for the first time for The Runner Sports; where we talked about everything from the transition he went through after being first called up in 2015 as the team’s primary starting third baseman to how the transition was for him last year. He became more of a bench role and utility type player after the team acquired Todd Frazier.

Nello Rubio: Last year you got a good experience playing a lot of different positions for the team, so you could get in the lineup as much as you can. More so as a utility type player, playing everywhere that you can. So how do you think you helped the team by doing that?

Tyler Saladino: Like you said, just go around where ever, be all over if needed. Needed here, needed there. You know, that was my role last year and I was trying to make the most of those opportunities. When you get those chances, you know you can be counted on. So I thought it was awesome being able to get around in different spots. Just be out there.

Nello Rubio: It was a little bit of an adjustment from before because the year before when you were first called up, you played third base a lot. You started out at third a lot obviously before Frazier was brought in and you had played third pretty well. So was that kind of an adjustment?

Tyler Saladino: It was, it was definitely. Cause when I was playing third every day, it was like you know what you are going to do cause you are playing third every day. Like last year without being a starter, you gotta be ready for everything. So it’s like defensively last year, short, second, third, first, and in the outfield. Doing all of that. The difference is the difference in work. Taking on all the extra work at all the other positions. That way you can cover the work in all those different positions, so you are ready once the game comes and see what comes and what happens.

NR: Speaking of Todd, did he help you at all with the adjustment? Tyler Saladino: Yeah, he did cause he’s got experience and been around for however many years he has been in the big leagues. So, he’s awesome with the way he keeps things in perspective and how you should be going about everything. Just, he’s a big help.

TS: Yeah, he did cause he’s got experience and been around for however many years he has been in the big leagues. So, he’s awesome with the way he keeps things in perspective and how you should be going about everything. Just, he’s a big help.

NR: Besides Todd, is there any other players that have helped you with that transition, whether current or former players?

TS: Actually, Joe McEwing I’ve been working with since I was drafted. All the way from the time in instruction league and even in Fall League, he was our manager. Every year in spring he works on stuff with us. So obviously with his background, he knows the things to do the utility work and helped out. Not just last year, but since day one of starting out in pro ball, he has always helped out a lot with that. So since I was drafted. Ever Magallanes too. He’s our infield coordinator and those are the guys who put out all those buckets and buckets, and ground balls that get you ready.

NR: I know you guys this year are going into a little bit more of a rebuilding process. Whereas in past years, you guys have been kind of rebuilding, but still trying to contend at the same time. Do you think with you guys rebuilding now that it will kind of help you guys be a little more focused with things?

TS: Yeah it will definitely help with the on-field stuff. With the rebuild approach, it allows us to reestablish the foundation of what’s to come. It will be a great opportunity for us as players and our coaches and everybody to do just that. Create a foundation for us to go out and it’s going to be very helpful.

NR: Rick being the new manager and already being a part of a rebuild before when he was managing the Cubs. Do you think it will help you guys, that he has that experience?

TS: Yeah, I’m sure it will help because he’s been through it. So it’s definitely something where you probably couldn’t find a better candidate for this situation, cause he knows a ton about what’s going on right now and how to go about it. Being that he’s our manager, that helps us as players because that’s the guy that we listen to. He’s our leader. So it’s good to have him and it’s exciting to just get out to get ready with him.

NR: You are one of the more animated players, both on and off the field. Whether it be with your social media or just helping out with charities and things. How do you think that helps you approach the game both on and off the field?

TS: It helps you put things in perspective a little bit. With the fans and everybody. You need your fans and with social media, it’s just fun for you to be able to interact a little bit. Cause they don’t get a whole lot of opportunities to interact with us, unless they’re able to be here at Sox Fest or get out to a lot of games, where we can interact there. Also getting out into the communities cause that’s where you are actually hands on and get to get out there and meet some people. Besides that, it’s also for a really good cause. So I just love that stuff.

Nello Rubio: When you’re done playing more towards the end of your career, do you think that coaching is something that you would want to get into yourself?

Tyler Saladino: Yes for sure, just any way that I can help with the future generations. That’s just from the coaches and the guys that are part of this organization they have taught us a lot about how important they are, as the following generations go. Also provide how much the generations before us have really done for the game of baseball. Which is why I want to do the same whenever I’m done with my playing career, hopefully more down the line.