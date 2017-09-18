The Challenger Circuit: The Not So Glamours Side To Tennis

Most spectators of tennis hear about the sport through the ATP World Tour and WTA Tour. However, to get to that realm of tennis, most players have to compete on the challenger circuit. Ranging in levels and names like the Pro Circuit, ATP Challenger, Futures, ITF Women’s Circuit, and WTA 125k series, these tournaments offer less prize money and ranking points. These circuits build character and give players a true appreciation for their job. A lot of players will stay around this level for most of their careers until they have a breakthrough and can qualify for a bigger tournament. With less money and ranking points to earn, most players break even and can only compete within their home countries. Even when the time comes to compete abroad, their levels are not as high as the other competitors, bringing them right back to where they started.

You will find a range of players on these circuits. Young talents that are in their teens with the dream of holding a Grand Slam one day are on one end of the spectrum. For example, Wu Yibing won the junior US Open singles and doubles title and went from there to an ATP Challenger event in China last week, where he took home the singles title. Most top-ranked junior players will often transition to the pro tour after winning a junior Grand Slam title, deciding they have accomplished all they can on the junior circuit. Most juniors will become journeymen like Chantal Skamlova, who was a talented junior player, getting to No. 16 in the junior rankings in 2011, but has only now broken into the top 300 on the professional rankings. Others will have injury setbacks in their careers like Tornado “Alicia” Black, who has to undergo another surgery to even consider making a return, but was once a budding talent, getting to No. 3 in the junior rankings and reaching the junior US Open final. While others, like Frances Tiafoe and Catherine Bellis, who are both under 20 years old and comfortably in the top 100, will succeed and have a career on the pro tour.

In the middle are those players coming back from injury trying to get back to where they once were. Or even players that are coming back from a long layoff, but still have a substantial ranking and use the challenger circuit to build up their match play and confidence. Last week, Richard Gasquet, who is a fixture in the top 30, but has been as high as No. 7, also played in an ATP Challenger tournament in Poland. Gasquet won the title, never competing against a player ranked inside the top 50. Gasquet has not had a great year, dealing with appendix and thigh injuries, so stepping down to a lower-level gave him more of a chance to get some matches and some confidence back. There is also Vera Zvonareva, a former world No. 2, who is competing on the challenger circuit too, grinding away to get back to that lofty number.

Then at the other end of the spectrum are the 30 years old and up that are still trying to make the dream happen. Like Yannick Jankovits, a 30-year-old Frenchmen currently ranked No. 431, and whose career-high is No. 226. Jankovits has never played in an ATP World Tour main draw, and has only competed in the qualifying for French Open once. But players like him have the determination and passion to live out their dream and wait for their moment.

Whatever the story is, this is where the magic happens. The challenger circuit is brutal, but if you are focused on making your dream a reality, you’ll learn how to get through it. Players gain a lot of perspective and appreciation when they have dipped back to this side of tennis, wanting to strive to the happy realm of endorsements, commercials, and a comfortable lifestyle. These players need to be praised and applauded more because most of them do not have a plan B, this is it for them. So if you have a local professional event near you, go to it, applaud the grinders, they deserve it just as much as the household names.