Champ City Notes: What To Know While Your Astros Continue Celebrating

Houston Astros fans woke up Thursday morning wondering if it all was a dream. After a cup of joe and enjoying the reality of world domination, most scurried around scoring their “Astros are World Series Champs” swag.

In the meantime, some Astros happenings you may have missed, and some facts you may need:

Batting Champ in Burbank

Jose Altuve is hanging back in the Southland (the rest of the team took flight Thursday afternoon out of LA), doing a late afternoon taping for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon at NBC in Burbank. Watch Jose engage in witty banter with Fallon Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10:35 PM (CT) on your local NBC affiliate. Fallon Tweets the first volley: “So excited to talk to World Series champ Jose Altuve tonight! @JoseAltuve27, I literally love you!” (Watch for Jose to reveal his true height of 5’5″, dispelling everyone’s notion that he’s an inch taller)!

That All Ya Got?

Laying waste to the titans of the baseball industry on their scorched field march to the World Championship: The Astros beat MLB’s three highest payrolls in the playoffs: The Boston Red Sox (ALDS), the New York Yankees (ALCS), and, of course, the Downey/Whittier Dodgers, who had combined for 40 World Series titles. Humility has its price, doesn’t it, Sox, Yanks, and Bums?

Raiding the Pantry, or Posing For an Album Cover?

Derek Fisher, Altuve, Collin McHugh, and Marwin Gonzalez in an amazing photo showing the four, kicking back in their WS gear, wondering if there’ll be a Game 8.

Clubhouse Tunes

Springer, keeper of the sounds, disco lights, and smoke machine for “Club Astros,” reveals that post-win music included his own 1980s playlist, but was overtaken by Bad Bunny raps suggested by Correa.

And, Then There’s Paperwork:

According to the Houston Chronicle, “Five players from the Astros’ first World Series championship team were among 149 major leaguers to officially become free agents Thursday, according to a list released by the players’ association.

“Four of the five were on the Astros’ playoff rosters: Designated hitter Carlos Beltran, outfielder Cameron Maybin, and relievers Luke Gregerson and Francisco Liriano. Reliever Tyler Clippard is the other.”

Which do you think should or might be re-signed by the Astros?

I Think I’ll Have Another Belt

Also from the Chronicle, and likely due to right fielder Josh Reddick’s fandom of all things WWE, wrestling, Ric Flair, the custom Astro belt he had made for game MVPs, and of course, the “WOO!,” the WWE has shipped a custom-made belt to the team, honoring the Astros’ World Series win. Look for it displayed prominently at Friday’s parade.

Wrestler Triple H Tweeted: “Congrats to the @Astros on an amazing #WorldSeries win. @WWE looks forward to celebrating with Houston at #SurvivorSeries. Bring this along!” Oh yeah, according to the WWE, on November 19, during the Survivor Series pay-per-view event at Houston’s Toyota Center, they will also be honoring the new World Series champs. WOO!

But, Will She Get Peanuts?

McHugh posted a pic from the team’s charter from LA of the team’s newest member, the massive, gold World Series Championship trophy, resting comfortably in its own seat, its base neatly swaddled in a blanket (they have those on airplanes?!), and an adjacent pillow.

McHugh: “Gotta make sure she’s comfy.” Springer carried her aboard the plane.

Gotta Love A Trophy That Travels or “When Bae Stays the Night”

Lance McCullers, Jr. brought her to his LA hotel room last night and posted this fetching photo and the attendant greeting:

Well Said By Minute Maid Park’s Train Guy

“Just weeks ago the streets of #Houston were lined with debris from the hurricane…. tomorrow they are going to be lined with the greatest fans from the greatest city in the world! That’s what #HoustonStrong is all about!”–Bobby Dynamite

Parade Celebration: The city and team have announced the route for Friday’s parade through the streets of downtown Houston, 2 PM (CT). Basically, it’s a perfect rectangle, with the parade starting at the corner of Lamar and Smith (City Hall). From there, Smith to Walker, Walker to Milam, Milam to Pease, Pease to Smith, and finally, Smith to Lamar.