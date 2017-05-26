Chase Allen Ready To Make An Impact

Allen might provide some big hits at a low risk for ‘Phins

They say a good linebacker is like a heat-seeking missile, always ready to zero in on its target.

If that’s the case, then Chase Allen is about to make a direct hit in the National Football League. The 6’4″, 245-pounder stands at the launching pad of his pro career after he was signed as a free agent by the Miami Dolphins.

After leading Southern Illinois University in tackles for the last three seasons, he’s hoping to torpedo NFL ballcarriers in much the same way he did for the Salukis. During his collegiate career, he led SIU in tackles for three straight seasons, and his 324 career stops ranks him 12th all-time in school history.

He also made the switch from outside linebacker to the middle during his sophomore season, a move that made all the difference in becoming a potential pro prospect.

“When he plays inside, he has the ability to make the big hit in the trenches,” SIU head coach Nick Hill says. “But watching him go sideline to sideline, that’s the speed that’s really valued in the pros.”

Allen also jolted the attention of scouts when he clocked in at 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a bullet-like speed for a player with such explosive power.

“Scouts were saying I was going to run a projected 4.8, and I knew I could beat that,” Allen says. “But, I don’t think they were expecting me to be as fast as I was.”

“I felt confident that my stock would go up after I ran my 40, and that I would get noticed by somebody.”

In January, he appeared at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Los Angeles, where the best amateur hopefuls showcased their skills. Allen was among the statistical leaders on defense, making a name for himself in front of coaches and scouts, despite limited playing time.

“It was a great learning experience,” he said. “And, it was more than just going out there, and competing, and learning to compete. It was instruction about the responsibilities you’re going to be dealing with when you’re on an NFL team.”

Despite not being drafted, Allen says that he thinks he can fill a lot of roles for the Dolphins.

“I had four defensive coordinators during my college career, so I had to be very versatile,” said Allen. “I feel like I can use that to my advantage and maybe play a couple of different places.”

That could potentially include a spot on special teams, where his ability to nail the opposing bullseye will prove invaluable.

“I feel like I could come in and start on special teams and make plays in a lot of different ways,” he says. “But wherever the Dolphins ask me to play, I’m ready to go in and do my best at that position.”

“I just feel like I’m a guy who will be able to come in and make an impact for the team right away.”