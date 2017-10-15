Chelsea Missed Kante And Morata . . . A Lot

Chelsea went into Selhurst Park looking for three points. Nay. Expecting three points. And to say the least, they did not get what they expected. Crystal Palace controlled the pace of play for much of the match en route to their 2-1 win. I expected guys like Michy Batshuayi and Tiemoue Bakayoko to step up. They did not. They weren’t the only players who disappointed. The entire club was subpar.

So, what did we learn on Chelsea’s end after this shocking loss? Let’s take a look.

Maybe Batshuayi is Not the Answer

I had been fairly high on Batshuayi heading into the Crystal Palace match. He has produced when he has been on the pitch. And not just against slouches, either. His goal to win away at Atletico Madrid is the highlight of the season thus far for Chelsea Football Club. And Palace has hemorrhaged goals this season at an alarming rate. The perfect recipe for Batshuayi to come in and make an impact.

It turned out not to be his day and that is an understatement. He failed to deliver even one quality chance for Chelsea. Much of Chelsea’s struggles in the midfield could be passed onto the fact that Batshuayi did a terrible job at holding up the play and did not provide himself as an outlet up top. Also, to make matters worse, he displayed zero ability to create the few times he did manage to hold up play. More often than not, he was muscled off the ball.

Forwards can also make an impact off the ball with dangerous and intelligent runs. Batshuayi did none of that, either. He never tested the back line of Palace and never allowed Willian or Eden Hazard to link up with him. He was a complete none factor.

And last but not least, a few good ariel crosses came into the box. Crosses which Batshuayi misread and never concerned the Palace defenders. Similar balls were attacked by Morata earlier in this season and put in the net. Batshuayi barely made it into the second half before being subbed off.

A truly unremarkable performance by the young Belgian. He had a big opportunity to put his name on the map and allow for more starts to ensure Morata stays healthy. Now, he is a liability and has to prove it again. But next time, will Antonio Conte even give him that chance or will he look elsewhere?

Chelsea Need More From Bakayoko

N’Golo Kante may be diminutive in size, but he is gigantic in that midfield for Chelsea. His unbelievable work rate is second to none. He wins tackles all over the pitch and that valuable asset was more or less missed Saturday with Bakayoko in the lineup. I mean, he did fine. But fine is not good enough.

Bakayoko did bring some positives to the match that Kante lacks. Most notably would be Bakayoko’s goal on a corner. He displayed good leaping ability and struck a solid header for a goal. You won’t see Kante using his head like that.

And his passing percentage was solid in the match, as he completed 82.8% of his passes. With Kante out, his share of passes went up and finished 64 total passes. That number was good for 3rd most among all players in the match, so he was involved, offensively at least.

But where Kante makes his money is on the defensive end. Bakayoko only won 3 tackles and had zero interceptions against Palace. Chelsea needed more of a physical presence with him in that midfield and did not get it. I am not asking for Bakayoko to emulate Kante’s playing style, but he needed to contain Palace’s attack better.

Lastly, Bakayoko was not solely responsible for either conceded goal, but he also did not snuff either out. Impossible to say what Kante would have done in those situations, especially on Palace’s first goal, but we have seen Kante bail out Chelsea on numerous occasions. Kante brings a contagious work ethic that was missing club-wide.

Chelsea Need More Defensive Stability

Look, Gary Cahill is the captain of this squad and though he was far from the reason they lost, he did not cover himself in glory in this match. Too often Chelsea seemed disorganized and at some point, we have to look at Cahill, the captain of the club and supposed leader of the back line.

In Antonio Conte’s three-man back line, center back duties are divided up amongst Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta, and David Luiz. Cahill is supposed to be the rock defender, but more times than not, he is the one being pulled out of position and causing issues. For all intents and purposed, Azpilicueta is their defensive steward and is consistently their best defender. He slipped up against Palace yesterday, but those errors are few and far between.

And Luiz is often much maligned as a poor defender and deemed more prone to be out of position than Cahill. However, Luiz’ ability to play the ball through the back and distribute amongst his fellow teammates is much needed and his defensive shortcomings have not been too much of an issue. His positives have outweighed the negatives.

Which brings us back to Cahill. What does he bring? As someone who plays mostly on the left side of the three-man back line, he doesn’t push the ball forward. So, little to no offensive impact. He has valuable size for set pieces, but so do bench options Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. So, still not enough of a reason to keep him there. Christensen has had a few looks this season and has looked much more solid. He is only 21, but has displayed composure much beyond his years. And Rudiger has also been impressive in the games he has played. If defense is what Cahill brings the most, then he needs to make his presence felt more in the coming games.

As the captain, it would be hard to see a scenario where Conte opts for Christensen or Rudiger over him, but he needs to be held accountable for his defensive lapses.