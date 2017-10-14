Chelsea Player Ratings: A Stumble At Selhurst

Much of the narrative this past week was how much would Chelsea miss Alvaro Morata and N’Golo Kante, who were out injured. Well, we got our answer: a lot.

From the first minute, Crystal Palace came out and looked like a drastically different team from what we have seen earlier this season. Before this 2-1 win against the defending champions, Palace scored a total of zero goals and conceded 17. In their last two matches alone, against Manchester United and Manchester City, Palace lost by a combined score of 9-0. Walk in the park for Chelsea, right? Wrong. Very wrong.

Chelsea struggled to get anything going all match. Without Kante roaming in the midfield, Chelsea could not control the flow of play. Palace was able to work around the midfield pairing of Tiemoue Bakayoko and Cesc Fabregas quite easily.

And then there was the absence of Morata up front, which was filled in by Michy Batshuayi this week. Batshuayi was quite ineffective and his poor hold-up play was another reason Chelsea struggled to maintain any sort momentum.

And defensively, Chelsea was full of holes. Their entire back line looked vulnerable at any moment. After the international break, against the league’s worst team, you expect better than this. Much better.

Starting XI

Thibaut Courtois – 5/10: He spilled a long-range effort that led to a high-quality chance by Palace that should have finished off the match. Can’t be blamed for the first two goals, but did not do much to help the Chelsea cause on the day.

Caesar Azpilicueta – 6/10: Surprisingly got caught flat-footed on Palace’s second goal. A rare misstep from the Spanish defender. Put in a few great crosses, crosses that Morata might have gotten a head on. However, Batshuayi took poor angles and failed to find the end of them.

David Luiz – 5/10: His biggest attribute is his ability to spread the ball around at the center back position, but he did not do a great job in that aspect today. Sloppy touches and ball work led to some turnovers and didn’t create much on the offensive end.

Gary Cahill – 5/10: A couple great tackles, especially one in stoppage time to keep Chelsea’s hopes at finding an equalizer alive. On the whole, though, he did not make much of an impact and was largely invisible.

Victor Moses – 5/10: Exited the game in the 40th minute due to an injury. Was pretty ineffective in those 40 minutes anyway and failed to produce anything of consequence.

Cesc Fabregas – 8/10: Cesc pinged the ball around with gusto all match. Didn’t matter about the time or place, he was putting the ball where he wanted. Managed a couple great corners, including the assist on Bakayoko’s goal. Narrowly missed the net on a great free kick strike. Struck the crossbar on a superb shot in open play. Pretty much the lone bright spot in the Chelsea attack. He even looked halfway decent on the defensive end and made a few key tackles to win possession back.

Tiemoue Bakayoko – 5/10: Really strong header for Chelsea’s first goal, but failed to step up in Kante’s absence. Chelsea needed much more from the young midfielder. He did not capitalize on this opportunity to make a name for himself. Instead, he made the Kante injury look that much more glaring.

Marcos Alonso – 4/10: Lost his man for Palace’s first goal, which allowed space for the cross to get into the box. Usually much more effective on the offensive end. Failed to make his presence felt.

Willian – 3/10: Arguably fouled by Mamadou Sakho on Wilfred Zaha’s goal, but still could have done better on the challenge and been stronger. And once he lost the ball, he called for a foul instead of trying to get back into the play. Struggled to make an impact in his 65 minutes before being subbed off. Pretty much sums up his season as a whole. Where has Willian gone?

Michy Batshuayi – 4/10: Really struggled in his hold-up play in the first half. Didn’t look much better to start the second and was subbed out in the 57th minute. Overall a disappointing performance in the absence of Alvaro Morata. Like Bakayoko, he could have proven he is worthy of selection more often. Instead, Chelsea needs to worry about their forward depth if Batshuayi cannot make an impact against a Palace team who has struggled to defend all season. There were plenty of crosses into the box that Morata would have attacked and turned into chances. Instead, the young Belgian forward looked out of position and failed to create anything of note.

Eden Hazard – 7/10: Hazard did Hazard things for much of the match. Fouled a bunch. Showed great creativity in his ball movement. Turned a few defenders. But ultimately, he failed to produce a goal and that is how a player of his caliber is judged.

Substitutes

Davide Zappacosta – 4/10: Did a poor job on this right side allowing Zaha to get in a forward position on Palace’s second goal. Found his footing in the second half and put a few great crosses in; one in particular in the 73rd minute that almost found the foot of Hazard. But, again, he was put in enough spots on that right side to find a goal, either for himself or a teammate, and failed to deliver.

Pedro – 5/10: He came on in the 57th minute for Batshuayi, which led to a slight change in formation up front. Chelsea did look better when he came on and played with a little more pace, but the fact of the matter is he did not do enough to make an impact and find that equalizing goal.

Charly Musonda – 6/10: Looked bright in his spell on the pitch. Came on in the 65th minute for Willian. Had a glorious opportunity in the 71st minute, but the chance went over the net. He helped on the attacking front and did some nice work overall. Looked more effective than Batshuayi, which is no consolation, but it is something to remember moving forward.