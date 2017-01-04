Chicago Bears Fail To Capitalize On Rare Packers Slump

The Green Bay Packers captured yet another NFC North title last Sunday with their victory over the Detroit Lions. If there is one semi-valid excuse for the Bears’ six-year playoff drought, it’s playing in the same division as the Packers. No disrespect to Drew Brees, but Aaron Rodgers has been the best quarterback in the NFC over the past decade, and he gives the Packers a great chance every time he steps on the field. Playing in a division with an all-time great quarterback is tough, just ask the Dolphins, Bills, and Jets. None of those teams have reached the Super Bowl since Tom Brady took over in New England.

No matter how good of a team the Bears put together, unless they get a quarterback on par with Rodgers, they will always be an underdog in the division. That is why it’s critical to capitalize when the Packers’ franchise quarterback is looking somewhat human. For roughly an entire season, the Green Bay Packers, and even Rodgers himself, looked average. Dating back to halfway through last season, and up through their 4-6 start this year, the Packers offense was grounded. Rumors were swirling about a potential coaching change. And while people were quick to blame the receivers and the play-calling, film will tell you that Rodgers was also not playing up to his standards. Perhaps it was a shaky offensive line, or the loss of Jordy Nelson last season, or even something in Rodgers’ personal life, but he was looking downright uncomfortable at times on the football field. The result of this stretch has been two straight 10-6 campaigns for the Packers, certainly nothing to sneeze at, but also not what you would expect from a team led by Aaron Rodgers.

The other teams in the NFC North were able to capitalize on the rare struggles by the Packers. Last season, the Vikings won the division going 11-5, and were a chip shot field goal away from the second round of the playoffs. This year, the Lions have made the playoffs by going 9-7, and had a great shot at the division title had it not been for a late season collapse. While the Vikings didn’t win it all last year, and the Lions probably won’t this year, at least they put themselves in the mix. That’s really all a fanbase can ask for, because even the Patriots don’t win the Super Bowl every year.

Most people won’t look at the prior two Chicago Bears campaigns wondering what could have been, because they were never close to sniffing a playoff spot. But this should serve as a reminder of the ineptitude of this franchise in recent years. Under Lovie Smith from 2004-2012 the Bears finished at least 7-9 each year except for Smith’s first season. They at least had a chance at the playoffs most every year. Despite several years of bad football since Smith’s departure, the Bears still haven’t positioned themselves to be in the playoff hunt, even with the Packers not being dominant the past couple years.

The news gets worse for the Bears, as the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers is back. During the Packers’ current 6-game win-streak, Rodgers has 15 touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s on the longest streak of his career for passing attempts without a pick. The Packers are now considered favorites by many to come out of the NFC this season. Assuming Rodgers’ stellar play carries over to next year, the Packers will once again return to the 12-4 or 13-3 team that they usually are. Yet another window of opportunity appears to have shut on the Bears, and at just 33 years old, don’t expect Rodgers to stop dominating the NFC North any time soon.