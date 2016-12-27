Chicago Bears Fall Flat In Final Meaningful Game Of The Season

The Redskins vs. Bears clash this week was important for the Redskins’ playoff implications, but for the Bears it also had meaning from a talent evaluation standpoint. With the Redskins in a must-win game, the Bears’ young group of second and third stringers had an opportunity to prove themselves against a solid team desperate for a win. Instead of building off their valiant effort against the Packers in Week 15, the Bears lost 41-21, and were gashed again in the run game. The offense wasn’t much better, as Matt Barkley threw five interceptions in a game that wasn’t competitive.

Games like this have been a huge problem for the Bears over the past few seasons, and are a big reason the rebuilding hasn’t amounted to anything. The Bears have no consistency whatsoever, and it seems every time they take a step forward, they take three steps back. It’s easy to overreact to a single game, good or bad. But the good performances for the Bears have been far too infrequent, and their record of 3-12 is a better indicator of where this team currently stands. After a promising 6-10 season last year, the Bears have regressed, which isn’t supposed to happen when you’re young and rebuilding. After a stretch of decent play the last few weeks, Matt Barkley and the Bears looked awful on Saturday. The frustrating thing about this team is that it flashes potential, but can never seem to sustain a high-level of play. The Bears’ defense has looked like a top 10 defense at times this season (played well against Detroit twice and Minnesota), only to regress the following weeks. The recent lack of a run defense has been discouraging, particularly after the Bears were one of the better teams in that category early in the season. Of course, injuries at linebacker and defensive line are a big factor.

Last week, I wrote two articles about the Bears. In one, I praised the Bears’ effort and competitiveness despite the losing record. In the other, I said the Bears could be a solid team with Matt Barkley under center. Just one game later, and both of those articles look pretty stupid. When the Bears allow 41 points at home, effort has to be put in question. When Matt Barkley throws 5 interceptions, he certainly can’t be guaranteed a starting job next year. The rumors are now swirling as to whether John Fox’s job is safe for next year, though I think he’s had a pretty tough deal in Chicago so far.

Once again, the Bears are back to the drawing board. While a bounce back performance from Matt Barkley would be nice to see next week, I don’t think it would mean much against a veteran Vikings team that could mail it in with nothing to play for. Ryan Pace’s draft history gives me a feeling that he will pass on a quarterback in the first round unless someone has a big combine/pro-day, in which case he may not fall to the Bears anyway. A weak quarterback class might be enough to rationalize passing on a QB, but that position needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

For those Bears fans who have still been willing to trek out to Soldier Field or spend their Sunday afternoons watching the game, you’re the real MVP. Which Bears team will show up next Sunday? Only one more game to endure before a hugely important offseason for the Bears.