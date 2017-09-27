Chicago Bears Upset Steelers In Thrilling Overtime Win

It was one of the most bizarre, yet entertaining Chicago Bears games in recent memory. After all the madness, the Bears had notched their first win of the season against a good Pittsburgh Steelers team by a score of 23-17.

There is so much to dissect from this game, but the first name that needs to be mentioned is Jordan Howard. This season has been trending in a disastrous direction for Howard, who has looked to be a prime candidate for a sophomore slump and fantasy football bust. Banged up with a shoulder injury and losing significant snaps to the flashy rookie, Tarik Cohen, it was fair to question whether Howard would ever get on track this season. He answered that question in spectacular fashion with his gritty performance resulting in 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Playing through a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, Howard struggled to get up after several carries in the second half and looked to be done for the day. Yet he kept coming back out onto the field and rumbling for positive yardage. In the end, the injured Howard outlasted a Steelers defense that looked to be gassed by the time Howard waltzed into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. I don’t know what the rest of the season holds for Howard with his injured shoulder, but he earned the respect of every Bears fan with this performance.

Despite the win, the Bears committed one of the most boneheaded plays in NFL history when Marcus Cooper inexplicably stopped running right before reaching the end zone on a blocked kick return to end the first half. What is there to say? Cooper is one of the better cornerbacks the Bears have right now and they need him out on the field. He made a critical, inexcusable error that made every NFL fan cringe. But the play happened, and Cooper obviously knew he screwed up bad. Kudos to the Bears for not allowing that play to define the game, or season for that matter. John Fox left Cooper in the game, and he was a key cog to a defense that allowed just 17 points against one of the best offenses in the league. That play should serve as a wake-up call to the Bears, who can’t afford any more mental lapses like that for the rest of the season.

Howard and Cooper were the headliners from the game for differing reasons, but there’s much more to delve into. Defense and special teams came up huge for the Bears, and the defense has now held two of the top offenses from a season ago to pedestrian numbers. Although the Bears lack big-time playmakers on defense, they play well as a unit. Kyle Fuller has come back from the dead to become a strength in the secondary. The Bears finally generated a turnover early in the game on a strip-sack of Ben Roethlisberger. They ended up with two sacks, though they often allowed Roethlisberger too much time to throw. Fortunately, the secondary played very well, and didn’t allow any big downfield throws despite several attempts from Roethlisberger. Meanwhile, they held in check Le’Veon Bell, which is no small feat. The run defense has been solid all year. They also held Pittsburgh to just a field goal after an ugly Mike Glennon interception in the fourth quarter. Though this defense doesn’t force many turnovers, their discipline to not give up big plays projects well for the rest of the season.

The special teams plays were critical, as well, for the Bears in this one. The Steelers gifted the Bears an early turnover when Eli Rogers muffed a punt, leading to a Jordan Howard touchdown. Then came the aforementioned blocked field goal at the end of the second half. While that play will go down in infamy for the Bears, it ultimately had a positive result. Remember, the Bears still had a six-point swing out of the play, turning what would have been a field goal for Pittsburgh into a Connor Barth field goal for the Bears. It’s nice to see the Bears get some big plays from special teams, especially given how the offense has struggled for much of the season.

Speaking of the offense, the running game was enough to get the win Sunday, despite Mike Glennon continuing to look awful. In addition to Howard’s big game, Tarik Cohen chipped in with 78 rushing yards and 24 receiving yards. Glennon ended up passing for 101 yards with one touchdown and one interception. How the Bears were able to beat the Steelers with essentially no quarterback production is astounding. The Bears are hiding their quarterback like no other team in the NFL. Heck, even the Vikings let Case Keenum sling it around in their victory over Tampa Bay.

I get that the receiving options are sparse, but Glennon isn’t even looking downfield. I couldn’t believe that the Steelers let the Bears pick up several critical third downs on Glennon check-downs to running backs. It’s so obvious Glennon is going to check it down every play, the Steelers defense shouldn’t have even bothered having anyone further than 10 yards downfield. The only real yardage the Bears are capable of gaining is on the ground, which makes it mind-boggling that the Steelers weren’t able to do a better job of stopping the predictable offense. The Bears backs and offensive line deserve a lot of credit.

Looking to next week’s game against the Packers, Mike Glennon needs to get off the field. Are the Bears seriously acting like Mitchell Trubisky couldn’t go in there and hand the ball off and throw check downs? Glennon’s supposed strength of protecting the ball hasn’t been there this season. He let the Tampa Bay game get out of hand early with several first half interceptions, and a late-game interception against the Steelers almost cost the Bears the game. Additionally, Glennon has no mobility in the pocket and takes sacks that Trubisky would likely be able to evade. Of course, it’s not reasonable to expect Trubisky to come in and move the offense up and down the field through the air, but I believe he could at least bring some balance to the offense. Based on what we saw during preseason, Trubisky has much better chemistry with the Bears receivers, who continue to be a non-factor in games. In fact, Deonte Thompson was the only Bears receiver to catch a pass against Pittsburgh, and it went for nine yards. The Bears won’t be able to get away with that again.

The running game will be the strength of the Bears’ offense for the entire season, but they need some threat of a passing attack to keep defenses honest. Also, when the Bears get behind early, Glennon offers no hope of a comeback. The Bears got a fortunate turnover early against the Steelers that allowed them to play from ahead for the whole game and continue riding the running game. That’s not likely to happen again next week against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

As exciting as the victory was this week, expect the Bears to crash back to earth next week, because their formula is unsustainable. John Fox’s refusal to play Trubisky will cost the Bears any hopes of making the playoffs this season. By the time Trubisky sees the field it will be too late.