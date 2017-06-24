Chicago Blackhawks 2017 NHL Entry Draft Picks

The 2017 NHL Entry Draft has come to a close and it capped off an exciting, unexpected week for the host-city Chicago Blackhawks. Last night, we recapped the team’s first round pick, which you can find more out about here. And below, you’ll find the list of every Chicago pick from the entire draft weekend.

Round 1 – Pick 29: Henri Jokiharju – Defenseman, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Jokiharju is certainly familiar with the Chicago Blackhawks uniform, as the Winterhawks have essentially the exact same one. We won’t go into detail with this pick here, but check that link above.

Round 2 – Pick 57: Ian Mitchell – Defenseman, Spruce Grove Saints (AJHL)

Ian Mitchell is a pick that junior hockey analysts seem to be excited about. He spent last year with the Spruce Grove Saints, where he racked up eight goals and 29 assists in 53 games. He’s committed to the University of Denver for the upcoming season.

Round 3 – Pick 70: Andrei Altybarmakyan – Forward, Serebryanye Lvy St. Petersburg (MHL)

If this kid has a future with the Blackhawks, and he hopefully does, we should get a shorthand set up for his name. How about…Alty? Alty was an off-board pick for Chicago. He finished last season in the Russian Junior League, tallying 20 goals and 45 points in 31 games.

Round 3 – Pick 90: Evan Barratt – Forward, U.S. Development Program

This 18-year-old spent last year in the U.S. Development Program, playing 26 games for the Juniors in the USHL and 63 games for the U18 National Team. He had 27 goals and 43 assists in those 89 games, as well as a goal and five assists at the U-18 World Junior Championships. He’ll be at Penn State University next season.

Round 4 – Pick 112: Tim Soderlund – Forward, Skelleftea AIK (SHL)

Soderlund is an undersized (5’9″, 163 lbs) pick that people seem to be split on. His speed and intensity are fantastic, but the worry is that he’ll get knocked off the puck too easily. He’ll have time to bulk up a bit, as he is set to spend another season in the SHL.

Round 4 – Pick 119: Roope Laavainen – Defenseman, HPK (Liiga)

Fun fact about Roope Laavainen: he spent time with the same team that former-Blackhawks Teuvo Teravainen played for (Jokerit). Laavainen is set to play with HPK during the upcoming season.

Round 5 – Pick 144: Parker Foo – Forward, Brooks Bandits (AJHL)

Canadien Parker Foo spent last season with the Brooks Bandits of the AJHL. In 66 games, he racked up an impressive 34 goals and 32 assists, along with another 10 of each in 13 playoff games. He is set to play his freshman season at Union College.

Round 5 – Pick 150: Jakub Galvus – Defenseman, HC Olomouc (Czech League)

This young defenseman is set to spend the upcoming season with HC Olomouc of the Czech League. NHL Central Scouting ranked him 26th among European skaters.

Round 7 – Pick 215: Josh Ess – Defenseman, Lakeview South High School (USHS)

With Joss Ess, the Chicago Blackhawks officially spent more than half their picks on defensemen. Ess is a work in progress, but he’ll have plenty of time to develop in the NCAA, as he is set to attend the University of Wisconsin this year.