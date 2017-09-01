Chicago Blackhawks 2017 Preseason Schedule

It’s September, which means after a long, long summer away, we’ll be seeing the Chicago Blackhawks on United Center ice very soon. Training camp for the Hawks begins on September 15 with the team’s first preseason game four days later on the 19th. Have a look below at the entire preseason and training camp schedule leading up to Opening Night in early October.

Hockey is almost back, my friends!

September 15

Chicago Blackhawks first preseason workout

September 16

Blackhawks host annual Training Camp Festival featuring a scrimmage at 11 AM local time

September 19

Chicago Blackhawks @ Columbus Blue Jackets (Nationwide Arena)

September 21

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings (United Center)

September 23

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (United Center)

September 25

Chicago Blackhawks @ Boston Bruins (TD Garden)

September 28

Chicago Blackhawks @ Detroit Red Wings (Little Caesar’s Arena)

September 30

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins (United Center)

Following those six preseason games, the Chicago Blackhawks will have a few more days of camp and practice before the team’s 2017-18 regular season campaign begins on Thursday, October 5 at the United Center against the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Who knows what the season holds for a Chicago team that was mired in disappointment after a 4-0 first round playoff loss to the Central Division rival Nashville Predators. With veteran forward Marian Hossa lost for the season as well as a Brandon Saad return thanks to an Artemi Panarin trade, this team is going to have a few things to work out from a chemistry standpoint over the next month.

As potential future star Alex DeBrincat works his way through training camp, we’ll see if he starts the season on the Blackhawks bench or if he does some time in Rockford. We’ll also get a good look at 2017 1st-round pick Henri Jokijaru, who suffered a knee injury last month at the World Junior Summer Showcase but is expected to be ready to play when training camp starts.

There are a lot of question marks for this Blackhawks team and it’ll surely take some time to get answers. We’ll certainly keep you updated as training camp begins right here at The Runner Sports.