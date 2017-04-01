Chicago Blackhawks Clinch Western Conference Top Spot

On a day off for the Chicago Blackhawks, the team from the Windy City clinched the top seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

Chicago was one win or a loss of any kind by the Minnesota Wild away from such a result and, on Saturday afternoon, the Wild lost in regulation to the Nashville Predators, solidifying that top seed for the Blackhawks.

In a season that was quite positive on almost all fronts for the Blackhawks, this was the icing on the cake for the organization and fans alike, especially when it came thanks to another poor result by Minnesota. With the conference, and division locked up, the Blackhawks can officially set all sights on a fourth Stanley Cup in eight years.

If all goes well in these playoffs, the top seed means that the Blackhawks will enjoy home-ice advantage through the Western Conference Final.

Chicago’s 1st round opponent, if the regular season wrapped up today, would be the Nashville Predators, the very team that helped the Hawks clinch the top spot. Chicago fans will welcome this matchup in the opening round, considering the success the team had against Nashville. The season series was very much in favor of the Blackhawks, who won four of the five meetings, including two of the three in Nashville.

With just four games remaining, the Chicago Blackhawks will look to finish strong and stay healthy and rested heading into the playoffs.