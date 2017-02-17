Chicago Blackhawks Hosting ‘Hockey Is For Everyone’ Night

Hawks fans, never fear. You’re almost through the bye week blues and the puck will once again drop in front of the United Center crowd on Saturday. What makes the return even more exciting is that Saturday night’s game will be extremely meaningful to the entire hockey community.

In conjunction with the National Hockey League’s Hockey is for Everyone month, the Chicago Blackhawks will host a night of celebration at the United Center when the Edmonton Oilers come to town.

Per the Hockey is for Everyone initiative, the Blackhawk players will warm up with Pride Tape — rainbow colored tape recognizing the LGBTQ community — wrapped around their sticks. A select number of these Pride Tape sticks will be auctioned with proceeds going to the You Can Play Project, a cause that “works to ensure the safety and inclusion of all in sports – including LGBTQ athletes, coaches and fans.”

Representatives for Hockey is for Everyone and You Can Play Project, along with the Chicago Gay Hockey Association and Hockey On Your Block will be present at the United Center during the game to celebrate the inclusion of hockey players and fans of all orientations.

The Blackhawks are one of four teams on Saturday night that will host a Hockey Is For Everyone Night. As stated by the NHL, this initiative “uses the game of hockey — and the League’s global influence — to drive positive change and foster more inclusive communities.”

Chicago has long been known for its diverse community, made up of people of all races and orientations, so this should be a wonderful turnout for the team’s first game back after the bye week. As someone who grew up visiting family in Chicago and was a graduate of a Chicago college, this night means a lot to me and I’m sure it means a lot to you Blackhawks fans. Let’s all enjoy it together, as one inclusive community.

If you’d like to learn more about the Hockey is for Everyone initiative, head here.