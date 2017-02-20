Chicago Blackhawks Prospect Profile: Alex DeBrincat

In the 2016 NHL entry draft, round two, pick 39, the Chicago Blackhawks drafted a 5’7”, 160-something lb 18-year old named Alex DeBrincat. If you’re unfamiliar with this kid, or just scoffed when you read his height and weight, take a moment to read further.

The Hawks drafted DeBrincat after his first two seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, a major junior hockey league where he played — and still plays — for the Erie Otters. In his first two seasons with the Otters, DeBrincat put up 104 points and 101 points respectively. 205 points in 128 games.

This year, in his third and final season in the OHL, DeBrincat has hit the 50 goal mark in just 50 games. He’s become the first OHL player in 40 years and the first ever US-born OHL player to record three 50-goal seasons. With his 50th and 51st goals — along with an assist — in Monday’s game against the Oshawa Generals, DeBrincat is up to 107 points on the year. That’s 312 points in 179 games. What’s most impressive is that his goals to assists ratio is almost 1:1. He has 153 goals and 159 assists in those 179 games.

He’s an excellent passer, clearly, and a wonderful finisher near the crease. He’s a sniper who has the ability to find any opening. He’s fast as all get out, an excellent skater, and a right wing that makes his teammates look good.

He’s also clutch in playoff situations. In 33 playoff games, he has 17 goals and 18 assists. Again, just look at that parity between goals and assists. He does everything on offense so well.

If you’re not someone that follows junior hockey, you’ll be shocked to learn, after reading those numbers, that the kid was cut from the United States World Junior Championships squad back in late December. Even those that follow junior hockey were shocked and, while Team USA went on to win the tournament in exciting fashion against Canada, it certainly wouldn’t have hurt to have an expert finisher like DeBrincat on the ice.

Despite that controversy, DeBrincat hasn’t slowed down in any regard and is finishing his final OHL campaign in typical star fashion. He’ll certainly be taking the Erie Otters deep into the OHL playoffs and, alas, won’t see any time in the AHL this season. But when his time comes next season, look out.

He’ll need some time to develop his two-way game, learning to play defense against much bigger players, and adapting to a higher level of hockey. He’ll also need to pack on a few more pounds so that he doesn’t get outmuscled in the NHL, but once he develops a bit more, DeBrincat has the chops to be something very special in the pros.

He’ll likely spend a full year in the AHL unless he picks up the game immediately, but his first game in the NHL will be something to watch, even if it doesn’t come until the ’18-19 season.

39th pick. 2nd round. 2016. A lot of numbers that won’t matter much to him. It’s clear that this kid is solely focused on being number one.