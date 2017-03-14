Chicago Blackhawks’ Prospect Profile: John Hayden

Over the weekend, the Chicago Blackhawks signed yet another high-profile young prospect in Yale University’s John Hayden.

A 2013 3rd-round pick for the Blackhawks, Hayden was signed to a two-year entry-level contract and, per Joel Quenneville, will get the opportunity to suit up on the 24-man roster this season now that his senior campaign at Yale has wrapped up.

John Hayden is an exciting prospect, one who is a clear leader. He decided to forgo signing with Chicago last season in order to return to Yale for his senior year and help lead his team through the Ivy League.

Hayden was a four-year player at Yale, scoring 50 goals and tallying 41 assists in his 127 collegiate appearances. His 2016-17 season saw him put up 21 goals and 13 assists — both career highs — and went on a seven-game goal-scoring streak to start the season.

In 2014-2015, Hayden was Second Team All-Ivy League and this season, he is a finalist for the Walter Brown Award, given to New England’s best American-born Division I hockey player.

Standing at 6’3” and 223 lbs, the 22-year-old is built for the physical play of the National Hockey League. He has solid stick-handling skills and has a sniper quality about him. Get him near the crease and he’ll bury the puck in the back of the net.

Hayden participated in his first Chicago Blackhawks’ morning skate on Tuesday and will be a healthy scratch for the team during Tuesday night’s game against Montreal. However, when Coach Q was asked about the new addition to the squad, he stated that he should see some ice time during the road trip.

