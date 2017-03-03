Chicago Blackhawks Prospect Profile: Matthew Highmore

After the not-so-hectic day that was NHL Trade Deadline Day, the Chicago Blackhawks made some moves on the prospect end of things on Thursday by signing Matthew Highmore.

The undrafted free agent was signed to his first entry-level contract by the Blackhawks in what ended up being a three-year deal. Chicago seems high on Highmore and it’s not difficult to see why when looking at the 21-year old’s stats.

Born and raised in Canada, the young centerman has spent the last five seasons playing for the Saint John Sea Dogs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In the 2012-2013 season, he played 30 games for the Sea Dogs finishing with just nine points. However, he dazzled in his first full season finishing with 50 points, had some struggles in year three finishing with just 24, and then really came into his own over the past two seasons.

In 2015-2016, Highmore put up 22 goals and 53 assists, giving him 75 points in 65 games. He followed that up this year with even more impressive totals. Through 58 games, he has 32 goals and 50 assists for the Sea Dogs.

Much like the subject of the last prospect profile on Alex DeBrincat, Matthew Highmore’s size has been cited as an area of concern. He’s about 5’10” and weighs in at 187 pounds. Of course, he’ll put on some more muscle as he rises through the ranks of the professional leagues, but there are always pundits that will focus on the size of these young centers.

Size notwithstanding, Highmore does some fantastic things on the ice. According to Elite Prospects’ summary of his game, Highmore “is a great skating, hardworking two-way guy that can contribute on both sides of the puck…He sees the ice and is a solid playmaker.”

He’s a clear leader like his future captain, Jonathan Toews. Highmore is an intelligent player on the ice and an intelligent kid off the ice. For the month of February, Saint Johns named him the team’s Student of the Month. The kid has a good head on his shoulders and he’s clearly excited about signing with the Chicago franchise.

Extremely honoured to sign my first NHL contract with the @NHLBlackhawks ! A very special day! Thank you everyone — Matthew Highmore (@MHighmore15) March 2, 2017

After the QMJHL playoff run, which the Sea Dogs should be a major part of considering the team sits atop the league standings, one would expect Highmore to spend the better part of next year in the AHL as a part of the Rockford IceHogs. Don’t expect to see him lace up for the Blackhawks next year necessarily, but the young man is clearly a gamer and he’ll be fighting his hardest to make a name for himself.