Game Recap: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild [2/21/17]

A Wild Game Ends in a Blackhawk Victory

Final Score: Chicago 5 – Minnesota 3

In the third of four meetings between the top two teams in the Central Division, the Chicago Blackhawks met the Minnesota Wild in Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota and right from the get-go it was evident that both teams knew exactly how important this win was.

With the Wild heading into their bye week up seven points on the Hawks, the boys in green looked to stretch that lead to nine to ensure that Chicago would be unable to catch up while Minnesota was on the mandatory break.

Let’s break this down one period at a time.

Period 1

Pace by Pace

Pace was what stood out in this first period, for both teams. From the opening faceoff, both the Blackhawks and Wild were extremely active on both ends of the ice. The Wild forecheck was in full force, creating a couple of early turnovers that could have easily led to goals against a lesser goaltender.

The active sticks of every Wild player kept the Blackhawks from getting pucks in behind the defense and forced the Chicago skaters to settle for shots from the point and near the boards.

Dubnyk made a couple of wonderful stops but was largely untested, as he deftly handled routine shots and didn’t have much to deal with near the crease.

The highlight for Chicago was the Hartman-Kero-Hinostroza line which created six shots on goal and kept pucks in the offensive zone better than any other line in the early goings.

Corey Crawford was brilliant in net, which wasn’t a surprise to anyone. He made some wonderful saves on great Minnesota chances and kept the Wild off the board when the team probably should have scored.

It was a shot heavy period that saw 15 SOG for the Blackhawks and 14 for the Wild. Minnesota had the edge on chances.

Period 2

So Offensive

Like clockwork, the Chicago Blackhawks came out and immediately fixed the problem in the offensive zone. In the first minute of action, Jonathan Toews forced his way inside the Wild defense and held in near the crease, getting a rebound off a shot and burying the game’s first goal.

After the first power play of the game — a Niklas Hjalmarsson hooking minor — led to a Mikael Granlund goal to tie the game, the Hawks possessed the puck extremely well for the rest of the period.

Just 41 seconds after the power play goal for Minnesota, that top line of Schmaltz-Toews-Panik answered right back as Toews grabbed a puck behind the Wild net and fired a beautiful backhand pass to Richard Panik, who finished the play over the shoulder of a surprised Devan Dubnyk.

After that goal, the Wild looked like the wind was taken out of its sails. The Blackhawks had fantastic puck possession the rest of the way, limiting opportunities for Minnesota to get chances against Corey Crawford. Dubnyk was predictably brilliant for the rest of the period, at one point robbing Kane on a diving stop that a goalie who wasn’t 6’6” wouldn’t have stopped.

But it was the Hawks who won that period without a doubt, staying aggressive, passing well, and not letting the Wild offense get anything going. Shots on goal were 13 to 5 in favor of the Blackhawks.

Period 3

Tales From the Top Line

This was a wild third period, pardon the pun, as the top line of Schmaltz-Toews-Panik could do no wrong in this one. The onslaught continued as Nick Schmaltz was finally rewarded for all of his hard work throughout the night, netting a goal early in the third off of an offensive zone faceoff.

The Wild didn’t go away, however, as Parise answered back about six minutes later off of a redirect from a Marco Scandella shot.

Then, it was more of the captain. Jonathan Toews scored off a brilliant spinning backhand pass by Schmaltz from behind the net. Toews backhanded it right home.

Back and forth the two teams went as Granlund scored again on a power play that came from an unintentional, but correct tripping call on young Tanner Kero.

The next six minutes were full of high pressure by the Wild, as the team found a way to keep the puck in the offensive zone, pressuring Crawford. As time dwindled down, the Wild pulled Dubnyk from goal and Jonathan Toews was able to capitalize, sending a puck all the way down the ice into the empty net, securing a hat trick and the Chicago victory.

Blackhawks By the Numbers

With 3 goals and 2 assists, this was Jonathan Toews’ 150th multi-point game of his career.

It was also Toews’ 1st 5-point game since 2011.

This was Dennis Rasmussen’s 100th career NHL game.

This was Joe Quenneville’s 400th win as the Blackhawks head coach.

The top line of Schmaltz-Toews-Panik combined for 10 points.

With this win, the Blackhawks pull within 5 points of the Wild in the Central.

Blackhawks 3 Stars

Jonathan Toews (3 goals, 2 assists, 5 points) Nick Schmaltz (1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points) Richard Panik (1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points)