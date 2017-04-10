Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators – Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Preview

Getting out of the way the fact that the Chicago Blackhawks went 0-2-2 in the final four games of the regular season — resting players to make sure health isn’t an issue come playoff time — the boys from the Windy City ended up having a wonderful 50-win season, one that propelled them to the top of the Central Division and the Western Conference.

The Western Conference’s first round will see the Blackhawks face off against fellow Central Division opponent, the Nashville Predators.

Nashville had an up-and-down year, one that saw the team squeak into the final Wild Card spot with 94 points, a whole 15 behind Chicago. The Preds had a shaky 5-4-1 finish in the last 10 games of the season including losses in five of the final seven.

Nashville has the talent to make this an interesting first round series but it’s going to be a tough task to eliminate the Blackhawks.

2016-17 Head to Head

On opening night 2016, the Nashville Predators defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in what would go on to be the team’s only defeat of the Hawks this season. The Blackhawks came back the next game and avenged that loss and went on to win the final three games of the season series, giving Chicago a 4-1-0 record against the Preds.

Nashville scored 13 total goals in those five games, averaging 2.60 per game. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks scored 20 in those five games, averaging 4.0 per game, and tallying five goals on three different occasions.

With skaters like Viktor Arvidsson (31G, 30A, 61P) and Filip Forsberg (31G, 27A, 58P) on the ice, the Predators will definitely light the lamp. However, as long as the Chicago forwards (seven of whom scored 20-plus goals this year) get going, it’s going to be a tall task for Nashville to hang tough in the series.

Goaltending

In the argument of Chicago’s Corey Crawford versus Nashville’s Pekka Rinne, the numbers are closer than you might realize. Fighting through an appendectomy back in December, Crawford still managed a 32-18-4 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .918 save percentage.

Rinne finished the season with a 31-19-9 record with a 2.42 save percentage and also a .918 save percentage.

Age slightly favors the 32-year-old Crawford as opposed to the 34-year-old Rinne but the key here is the playoff performance and experience. Crawford is 48-33 with a .290 save percentage and a 2.26 GAA, not to mention two Stanley Cup Championships to his name.

Rinne, on the other hand, is 22-26 without so much as a second round win.

Key Injuries

For the Chicago Blackhawks, forward Artem Anisimov, who has been sidelined since the middle of March with a left leg injury, should be “good to go” for Game 1, according to head coach Joel Quenneville.

Three players for the Blackhawks remain questionable, including Andrew Desjardins (lower body), Niklas Hjalmarsson (personal – birth of child), and Michal Rozsival (upper body). Hjalmarsson should be the most likely of the three to play, but it remains to be seen.

On Nashville’s side, four players are questionable for Thursday’s game, including Vernon Fiddler (upper body), Yannick Weber (upper body), Colin Wilson (lower body), and Mike Fisher (lower body). One would expect to definitely see captain Mike Fisher suit up for that first game, considering how crucial he is to the Predators’ success.

Prediction

Nashville isn’t going to roll over and let the Blackhawks sweep this series, just because of how the season series turned out. In fact, expect the Predators to come out swinging and try to take that first game on the road in Chicago.

The Predators have gamers, guys who can put the team on their backs. Mike Fisher, Viktor Arvidsson, Filip Forsberg, and let’s not forget about P.K. Subban.

This will be a good series, but when you look at the sheer talent and experience of the Chicago Blackhawks, it’s hard to bet against the team that suits up Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Marian Hossa, Artemi Panarin…the list goes on.

Chicago takes this series in six games.