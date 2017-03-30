- Uncovering The Real 2017 Astros: What Other Previews Haven’t Told You
- Minnesota Twins 2017 Season Preview
- Looking At The Potential Opening Day Lineup For The Yankees
- Out With The Old, In With The New: Detroit Red Wings Miss Playoffs First Time In 25 Years
- Rangers Clinch Playoffs In Wild OT Loss To Sharks
- Hard Work And Solid Spring Helps Jacob May Earn Starting Center Field Spot For Rebuilding White Sox
- Predictions For The 2017 Yankees At The Tail-End Of Spring Training
- What The WBC Tells About The Twins For 2017
- 2017 NCAA Tournament: Elite 8
- “Astros Have Charlie Morton, Don’t Need Quintana,” Said No One Ever. ‘Til Now
Chicago Blackhawks Win Over Penguins A Testament To Resilience
-
- Updated: March 30, 2017
It’s never encouraging to see a good team like the Chicago Blackhawks lose in 7-0 blowout fashion to a mediocre team like the Florida Panthers, then squander away a lead and lose in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lighting. However, losses like this happen to almost every team. It’s not how you lose, it’s how you respond to those losses.
Well, if Wednesday’s win over the extremely tough Pittsburgh Penguins is any indication, this Blackhawks team knows how to respond to adversity.
Over those two losses, Chicago gave up 12 goals, an average of six goals per game. No team gives up six goals per game, but it’s still discouraging to see a potential Stanley Cup contender give up that many goals with less than 10 games to go before the playoffs. For perspective, the Blackhawks give up 2.57 goals per game on the season.
The goal scoring wasn’t there during those two games either. Obviously, based on the aforementioned Panthers shutout, the Blackhawks didn’t have a single goal in one of those last two losses. The team had four goals against Tampa Bay, but squandered away a lead and didn’t produce during the 3rd period, something that has been the bread and butter of this team.
The Blackhawks averaged 2.0 goals during those two losses and then immediately righted the ship against the Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring five goals. Yes, four of those goals were in the 1st period but it took pressure off of the defense and Corey Crawford’s goaltending. The Penguins may be hurt right now, but the team is still one of the best in the league and the defending Stanley Cup champions. For any team to hold a lead like this is impressive.
Wednesday’s win over Pittsburgh could be a preview of a Stanley Cup Final scenario. Remember that Chicago has the ability to beat any Western Conference team, icing six — potentially seven if Hartman scores a couple more — 20-plus-goal-scorers and two goaltenders that could start for any team in the NHL. This club can hoist the Cup again and the ability to bounce back from bad losses is an important trait for a championship caliber team to have.
Tyler Berry
Latest posts by Tyler Berry (see all)
- Chicago Blackhawks Win Over Penguins A Testament To Resilience - March 30, 2017
- Blackhawks’ Third Period Play Will Be Crucial To 2017 Playoff Success - March 23, 2017
- Chicago Blackhawks’ Prospect Profile: John Hayden - March 14, 2017