Chicago Bulls 2017 Offseason Plan

The Chicago Bulls are pushing through another mediocre season. At 15-16, the Bulls hold the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference. However, the 4th-12th seeds are all very close together, and the Bulls could go either way. With talented players like Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, and Rajon Rondo taking the court, you would assume the Bulls would stay as a playoff team. Unfortunately, you would also assume they wouldn’t be under .500, either. So, let’s assume the Bulls will stay around .500 and be a fringe playoff team with no real chance of getting to the finals. This gives me the opportunity to do what I like to do best: focus on the offseason.

What’s Working:

The Chicago Bulls have some positives working for them. One of these positives is rebounding. The Bulls are 2nd in the league in total rebounding and leading the league in offensive rebounds. Five players average five or more rebounds. Robin Lopez leads the charge with 7.5 per game, half of which are offensive. Lopez continues to look like a steal as he brings defense, energy, and rebounding on a nightly basis. The Bulls are also 5th in the league in opponent PPG.

However, this comes with allowing opponents to shoot 45.1% from the field. This ranks them 11th in the NBA. Essentially, this data suggests the Bulls just really do a good job of not fouling. Furthermore, this is confirmed when you see the Bulls rank 2nd in the league in opponent FTA per game. Overall, the Bulls are solid on the glass and on defense but could improve their shot defense.

What’s Not Working:

In general, offense is not working for the Bulls. Although Jimmy Butler is putting on a clinic –averaging 24.0 PPG and shooting 45% from the field and 34% from deep– the Bulls have little offensive help outside of Butler and Dwyane Wade. Behind Butler, Wade is putting up 19.2 PPG and Taj Gibson is averaging 12.3 PPG. No other Bulls player is over 10 PPG. The Bulls rank 23rd in the league in points per game. Furthermore, outside of Butler, Wade, Gibson, and Doug McDermott, no Bulls players are shooting well. The Bulls –shooting 43.7% as a team– rank 27th in the NBA in shooting percentage.

It gets worse the further away they are from the basket. We worried before the season that the Bulls wouldn’t be able to shoot threes. We were right. Currently, the Bulls rank dead last in the NBA in 3-point percentage, made 3s, and attempted 3s. If you weren’t previously aware, a 3-pointer is worth more than a 2-pointer. Hence, teams like Houston (39.4 3PA per game/113.5 PPG) and Golden State (31.2 3PA per game/117.2 PPG) lead the league in points per game. The Bulls are taking 19.7 threes per game. Houston is taking twenty more shots that give them a better chance of scoring more points. Chicago just doesn’t have the shooters.

What To Do To Fix It:

Here’s the deal: Chicago needs shooting. Furthermore, the Bulls could have cap space in the offseason. Wade probably won’t accept his player option of $23.8 million because the cap room will rise once again. Rajon Rondo will be cut, nullifying most of his $13.4 million salary next year. Taj Gibson’s contract is up, and my guess is he is looking for greener pastures and won’t be back; that is $9 million off the books. Conversely, the Bulls will probably extend qualifying offers to Nikola Mirotic and Michael Carter-Williams. However, I am not certain the Bulls will want Mirotic’s inconsistency back, and Carter-Williams will likely be too expensive to retain. Cristiano Felicio’s contract is up. He could be cheap if the Bulls want to retain him.

The Chicago Bulls could have $51.5 million on the books for 2017 if Wade opts out, Rondo is cut, and Mirotic isn’t offered a deal. The salary cap is projected to be $102 million, giving the Bulls $50.5 million to work with. Free agents are going to be expensive with the new CBA, hence the Bulls will have to be smart with their money. Given the players coming off the books, here are the holes in the roster:

Point Guard: (Hole), (Hole), Jerian Grant, Isaiah Canaan

Shooting Guard: (Hole), Denzel Valentine, RJ Hunter

Small Forward: Jimmy Butler, Doug McDermott, Paul Zipser

Power Forward: Bobby Portis, (Hole)

Center: Robin Lopez, (Hole)

The Chicago Bulls will have some interesting options to fill those holes. Here is one hypothetical situation.

Fill the Point Guard Hole: Trade Rondo, Valentine, and the Sacramento top-10 protected pick to Miami for Goran Dragic.

It has been reported that Miami is open to trading Dragic. Miami is 10-21 and most likely out of the playoff hunt. They have a solid, young roster –for the most part– focused on Hassan Whiteside, Tyler Johnson, and Justice Winslow. Dragic’s contract is very manageable through 2019, but he is 30 and Miami could stand to move on from him to get younger moving forward. Dragic and Wade have some experience playing together, and it didn’t go incredibly well. However, Rondo and Wade isn’t working either.

Dragic is shooting 42% from deep, is averaging 6.6 APG, and, most importantly, is averaging 19.3 PPG in 34.4 MPG. The benefits for the Chicago Bulls are obvious. Goran provides a better off-ball option than Rondo who averages nearly as many assists per game, and demands more respect from the defense. With this, the Bulls’ cap will go up to $63.3 million for next year.

The benefits for Miami are there as well. They are not competitive right now, but they have the tools to be there soon with some tweaking to their roster. Rondo is only a $3 million cap hit next year if he is cut, Valentine provides some ball handling and shooting with great 6th man potential, and the Sacramento pick allows them to pick up another great, young player. Hence, the Heat get better cap flexibility, some young role players, and the Bulls get a possible long-term point guard option.

Fill the Shooting Guard Hole(s): Re-sign Dwyane Wade, Draft Grayson Allen.

Dwyane Wade is going to want a more lucrative contract. My guess is he signs another deal like he has now (player option after one year). Let’s say the first year is $26 million. This puts Chicago at $89.3 million in salary. Wade didn’t leave Miami to play in Chicago for one year. His spacing and leadership are important to retain, even as he ages.

Grayson Allen has come under fire for tripping players. Hence, he has developed the reputation as a dirty player. Throw in the fact that Duke suspended him indefinitely after his latest tripping incident, and you get Allen’s draft stock falling. If the Bulls end with the pick I project (16), this could be in the range to draft Allen should he declare. Allen is great in catch and shoot situations, he attacks the rim, and he plays with passion. If he gets his temper under control, he could be a great NBA role player.

Fill the Power Forward Hole: Sign Kris Humphries.

Nikola Mirotic has been inconsistent, but he is a restricted free agent, meaning the Bulls could match any offer he receives. However, a team could very possibly throw a deal at the 25-year-old Mirotic worth over $10 million per year. The Bulls would be foolish to match that. Instead, Chicago should go with a cheaper and shorter-term option and sign Kris Humphries to a $6 million deal. Humphries provides rebounding and he eats up space in the paint. I believe the Chicago Bulls should give Bobby Portis the chance to start, and Humphries is a good backup for Portis’ game.

Fill the Center Hole: Re-sign Cristiano Felicio.

Felicio is a big man who is athletic enough to dominate in the post, but raw enough to not know how to do it. He is only 24, so he has time to develop. Right now, he is buried on the bench, but he showed a lot of potential in flashes last season. With Taj Gibson and Nikola Mirotic gone, Felicio can have a chance to flourish. He could sign a multiyear deal starting at $4 or $5 million dollars. This would push the Chicago Bulls to the edge of their cap space, leaving them with around $2 million left and under the luxury tax threshold.

What the 2017 Bulls Look Like:

Point Guard: Goran Dragic, Jerian Grant, Isaiah Canaan

Shooting Guard: Dwayne Wade, Grayson Allen, RJ Hunter

Small Forward: Jimmy Butler, Doug McDermott, Paul Zipser

Power Forward: Bobby Portis, Kris Humphries

Center: Robin Lopez, Cristiano Felicio

The Bulls get better for two reasons: spacing and scoring. Dragic is a great scorer who shoots well from deep. He will command more attention than Rondo, freeing up the floor for Butler and Wade. Bobby Portis starting also provides another 3-point threat in the starting lineup. Grayson Allen provides another deep threat in the 2nd unit next to Doug McDermott. The Bulls get worse simply by losing impact players like Taj Gibson and Michael Carter-Williams. The impact of losing Taj will be tough. However, the impact of losing Carter-Williams is less significant.

The Chicago Bulls still aren’t contenders with this model, but they are closer. Come 2018, Wade is probably on his way out, and players like Gordon Hayward and DeMarcus Cousins are free agents. If the Bulls can sign one of those impact free agents, or –in 2019– re-sign Jimmy Butler, and grab someone like Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson, or Paul George, they will be in much better shape.

What are your thoughts? Let me know in the comments below.