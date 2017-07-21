What Does The Chicago Cubs 2018 Rotation Look Like?

The Chicago Cubs are suffering from an awful World Series hangover. Despite a recent winning streak, the Cubs still sit a game and a half out of first place in the NL Central. The offense–while still potent–has regressed slightly. The defense has the same narrative. So what has been the difference for this 49-46 squad that was 57-37 at this time last year? The answer lies with the starting pitching.

Check out the Cubs’ starters’ current records and ERAs:

Jon Lester: 6-6. 4.07 ERA

Jose Quintana: 5-8. 4.20 ERA*

Jake Arrieta: 9-7. 4.11 ERA

John Lackey: 6-9. 5.04 ERA

Kyle Hendricks: 4-3. 4.09 ERA

*Quintana’s current Cubs numbers are 1-0 and a 0.00 ERA.

Every single Cubs starter has a career ERA in the 3 range. As you can see, all of them are over a 4 ERA this year, and Lackey is significantly higher. Beyond this, both Lackey and Arrieta hit free agency this year. Lackey isn’t expected to command a ton of money on the market, but the Cubs also don’t really want a starting pitcher with a 5.04 ERA back. Arrieta is an enigma. On one hand, you have a Cy Young winner and dominant pitcher over the last four years. On the other, you have a guy who has lost speed on his fastball and struggles in ERA, WHIP, and has a .01 WAR. It’s possible another team throws a mega deal at Arrieta and the Cubs walk away. Hence, Chicago has Lester, Quintana, and Hendricks coming back for sure, and they will likely lose both Lackey and Hendricks.

Chicago Cubs 2018 Rotation:

Jon Lester

Jose Quintana

Kyle Hendricks

??

??

Possible In-House Replacements:

Eddie Butler

Butler is down in AAA right now, but he is under team control for a while. His MLB numbers (4-3, 3.95 ERA) are deceiving. Butler was not very good for the Cubs. He couldn’t get past the fifth inning consistently, he walked batters at a crazy rate (4.7/9 innings), and his WHIP was 1.43. If Butler can work on limiting his walks and hard contact, he could have potential at the back end of the rotation. However, the Cubs will most likely want him for rotation depth rather than a reliable starter.

Mike Montgomery

Montgomery has had some success as a starter for the Cubs, though his record doesn’t indicate it. Despite being 2-6, he has a respectable 3.83 ERA. However, Chicago needs Montgomery in the bullpen. He performs much better in that role. Furthermore, he is one of only two lefties in the bullpen right now; the Chicago Cubs need that.

Alec Mills

Mills is probably more of an unknown for Chicago Cubs fans. He was traded to Chicago from the Royals as another project starter. Currently, he’s down in AAA and on the disabled list. However, he is 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in AAA with a 1.07 WHIP. If the Cubs strike out with other possible starters, Mills makes an intriguing project as a fifth starter.

Possible Free Agent Options:

Yu Darvish

Darvish would be an expensive option, so I want to preface this by saying this is a stretch. The Cubs have been linked, however, to trading for Darvish this year. The Cubs would get a strikeout machine if they signed Darvish long-term, and Darvish would get to play for a perennial contender. Because the Cubs would have about $31 million off the books with Arrieta and Lackey being free agents, Darvish is a possibility.

Jason Vargas

Vargas is having a career year for Kansas City. He is 12-4 with a 3.06 ERA, even as he pitches for a .500 team. That means that–even at the age of 34–Vargas can cash in next year. He makes sense for the Cubs as a fourth starter because he would be cheaper than Darvish, but he would also be able to contribute some dominate pitching. Now, the one hangup is Vargas’ health. He only pitched in 12 games in 2015 and 2016 due to Tommy John surgery before reemerging in 2017.

Lance Lynn

Lynn is pitching well for the St. Louis Cardinals, and he has been very reliable as a starter over the last five seasons. He is giving up too many home runs in 2017, but he still has a 3.3o ERA and a 1.12 WHIP. Lynn would cost a pretty penny, but it would be worth it to take away one of the Cardinals’ starters.

Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb is a guy that the Cubs would be super pumped to get. Cobb has consistently been pretty great for the Tampa Bay Rays, and he is currently sporting a 3.59 ERA. Last year, Cobb got injured and only pitched in five games, and he didn’t pitch well. However, in 2014 and 2015, Cobb was dominant and had ERAs under 3 in both seasons. Cobb is also just 29, and he gives the Cubs a younger option who could be on the team for years.

So What Happens?

I don’t think Lackey comes back. Furthermore, I think Arrieta commands a mega-deal somewhere else and walks away. That leaves the seven options listed above. I don’t think any of the in-house options are best to keep the Cubs competitive, so that leaves the free agents. Out of the options, Alex Cobb and Jason Vargas make the most sense. Vargas is older, and if the Cubs give him a three-year deal, I could see him biting on that. Cobb is younger, and he would cost more, but Chicago has Lester, Quintana, and Hendricks under team control until 2020. Adding Cobb to that list would be fantastic.

Final Chicago Cubs 2018 Rotation:

Jon Lester

Jose Quintana

Kyle Hendricks

Jason Vargas

Alex Cobb

It would suck to lose Arrieta, but that outcome looks more and more likely. However, it would be pretty exciting to pick up Vargas and Cobb and see a more complete rotation. Hendricks was the NL ERA champion last year, Lester and Quintana should see their ERAs drop as they settle, and pitching could return to a dominant area for the Cubs.

What do you think? Who should the Chicago Cubs have pitching for them next season? Let me know in the comments.