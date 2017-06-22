Chiefs Extend Andy Reid, Part Ways With GM John Dorsey

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Thursday by giving head coach Andy Reid a much-deserved contract extension. Reid was entering the fifth and final year of a contract signed back in 2013. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team.

In a statement about the extension, chairman and CEO Clark Hunt explained Reid’s position with the team.

“My family and I have been very pleased by the success the franchise has sustained over the last four seasons under coach Reid,” Hunt said. “He has already established himself as one of the best coaches in the league, and he is well on his way to solidifying a place among the all-time greats. We are proud to have him leading our football team, and I look forward to working with him to bring a championship to Chiefs Kingdom.”

In four seasons, Reid has taken a previously struggling team and guided it to a 43-21 record while relying on a fierce defense. The Chiefs have piled up a 22-4 record over the past 26 regular season games, ranking best in the NFL. Under Reid, Kansas City has won at least nine games each season, including a 2016 campaign where the team went 12-4 and won the AFC West.

Strangely, Reid’s contract extension was shortly followed a surprising front office move as the Chiefs parted ways with GM John Dorsey.

In a statement released by CEO Clark Hunt, he explained that the Chiefs had informed Dorsey that his contract would not be extended. Hunt continued the statement with an explanation of the timing.

“This decision, while a difficult one, allows John to pursue other opportunities as we continue our preparations for the upcoming season and the seasons to come,” Hunt said. “My family and I sincerely appreciate John’s work over the last four-and-a-half years, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Dorsey also released his own statement about his newfound unemployment.

“I want to thank Clark, the Hunt family and the Chiefs fans for the opportunity to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom over the last four seasons,” Dorsey said. “I believe this team is well positioned for the future and I wish Coach Reid, the players and the entire organization all the best.”

The Chiefs will now search for a new GM, with Hunt leading the interviews.

#Chiefs structure won’t change: Owner Clark Hunt will interview GM candidates — internal and external — and the person will report to Hunt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 22, 2017