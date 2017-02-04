ChiSox’ Quintana Closer To Houston? Cards’ 2 Picks May Provide Astros New Flex

The Houston Astros’ roster, at the moment, is “probably the roster that we’re going to have to start the season,” team GM Jeff Luhnow said, January 21st. “We’re always open to considering ways to improve it, but right now I’d set the expectations low that there’s going to be any major changes.”

For the weeks following the 2016 season, the MLB rumor mill has had the Astros connected to ace pitchers Chris Sale, Chris Archer, Sonny Gray, and a handful of other starting arms who could either be acquired via trade or free agent signing.

Sale already has a new home in Boston, but his former Chicago White Sox teammate, lefty Jose Quintana, has since preoccupied the media, who seem convinced his new home will be Minute Maid Park, at least some time in 2017, later, if not sooner.

Two off-season events have weighted the notion of a Quintana-to-Houston trade as virtually null and void:

1) The Astros have loaded up on offensive firepower, adding power and contact-bats like Josh Reddick, Brian McCann, Carlos Beltran, and Nori Aoki.

This collection of ammo has no doubt given Luhnow and the Astro brass the confidence that, even in the unlikely event of current starter collapse, Houston might win consistently, even if by 10-8 and 12-9 scores.

Houston swapped out, in essence, back-end starters (free agent) Doug Fister for Charlie Morton, with the hope that the latter would provide, at the very least, a steady half-game or so of no more than just keeping his team in every fifth game.

Coming off 2016 slumps or injuries are virtually the entire rotation core: Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers, Collin McHugh, and even Mike Fiers. “Statistically, I had one of my worst years,” Fiers said in January. “But I learned from it, and have every reason to believe I’ll bounce back. You can say the same for Keuchel; and, we’ll have a healthy McCullers this year, too.”

2) The White Sox were asking Houston for simply way too much in their attempt to unload Jose “not Sale” Quintana. Newly-minted “Killer B” Alex Bregman was on every team’s shopping list for deals involving Houston, but Luhnow hung a loud and clear “Not For Sale…or Quintana, For That Matter” sign on Bregman.

Adding to Sox GM Rick Hahn’s scorched earth policy, regarding dealing Quintana to Houston, was his insistence on the inclusion of emerging ace Joe Musgrove, Houston’s #1-ranked prospect Francis Martes, and #2 prospect Kyle Tucker (with or without Bregman; reports varied). What stopped Hahn from demanding Houston’s #s 3 and 4 prospects (pitchers Forrest Whitley and David Paulino) is anyone’s guess.

“We’re just not prepared to trade away players that are core to our production in 2017, and those are sometimes the players that are required to get these deals done,” Luhnow shrewdly, if non-committedly, explained in early December.

But Wait….

As Steve Adams reports in his February 3rd MLBTradeRumors article, “Astros owner Jim Crane suggests to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale that commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision to award the Astros the top two picks remaining in the Cardinals’ draft (following the infamous Ground Control data breach scandal) could impact Houston’s willingness to part with young talent in trades.”

“We’re hoping something will break,” Crane tells Nightengale. “It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that … getting two picks from the Cardinals gives us more depth in the system. We’re still looking into it. The thing about pitching is that it keeps games under control. And you got to have someone who can slam that door.”

Adams offers: “While the extra draft picks do give the Astros a quicker avenue to replace some of the talent they’d lose in a theoretical Quintana trade, it does seem somewhat unlikely that the addition of two new draft selections will prompt GM Luhnow to part with Musgrove, Martes and Tucker.

“That doesn’t mean, of course, that the two sides can’t find an alternative package, but as (CSN’s Dan) Hayes notes, Hahn flatly said, ‘…we’re not going to compromise on this,’ on CSN’s SportsTalk Live last week when asked about the asking price on his remaining trade assets. Per Hayes, there’s a belief that the Sox are looking for two elite prospects and a high-quality third piece, which would align with the reported initial proposal to Houston.”

Snake Eyes or Box Cars

While the Sox don’t feel under the gun to part with Quintana ASAP, common sense dictates that the sooner the better might prevail, if only to avoid any sort of spring or early season injury to Quintana, which would lower his value.

Which segues into the key to this entire scenario: It’s all a crap shoot. Heaven forbid any of these awful scenarios, but injuries could befall anyone previously mentioned as trade pieces.

Houston could include half a dozen key prospects, and some or most could fizzle, and Chicago would, after several years, look silly for having given up an ace like Quintana. Or, Musgrove, Martes, and Tucker could rise to superstar status with Chicago, while Quintana sprains an ankle trundling down some stairs during Spring Training.

The aforementioned crap shoot balloons in its risk factor should the Astros trade the “MTM” prospect trio Hahn desires, using the two newly-acquired draft picks from the Cardinals as their cozy new rationale. The current trade proposal as it stands (Musgrove, Tucker, Martes for Quintana) at least has actual players attached, with known (and many unknown) quantities.

Using the two Cardinal picks as “backup” for filling the promise of the three prospects possibly traded, may look good on paper, but they’d be banking on those #56 and #75 overall picks to be at least as promising as the three they’d have traded. And, lots of human and financial resources were used to single out Musgrove, Martes, and Tucker to not, at least, see how they turn out in Houston orange.

If I’m involved in this crap shoot, I’d be willing to toss the cubed ivories, betting on a solid season from the ‘Stros’ current starting rotation, and a breakout season from Musgrove, a solid MLB debut for Martes, and the eventual blossoming of the scarily promising “K. Tuck.”

But, only in Astros blue stirrups; not in White Sox.