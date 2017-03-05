- Chris Godwin Looks Like A First-Round Pick After NFL Combine Workout
- Updated: March 5, 2017
The NFL combine is a chance for many players to impress scouts. Therefore, Chris Godwin may have earned a spot in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Penn State’s junior wide receiver hit the field for the on-field workouts at the NFL combine and impressed everyone in attendance.
After delivering a second straight spectacular season in Happy Valley, Godwin entered the draft. It’s safe to say, he hasn’t disappointed. Godwin displayed his ability as an athlete during the workout portion of the combine. He also displayed his dynamic receiving skills during the throwing session. In all, Godwin is capable of becoming a first-round pick. More importantly, he seems ready to play like one in the NFL.
Chris Godwin NFL Combine Measurements
First of all, Godwin measured well at the combine. He’s listed at 6’1”, 209 pounds. He also has 9 ⅛” hands. Godwin has the size to catch the jump ball. During his time at Penn State, he created mismatches against smaller secondary players. One reason is due to his strength.
Godwin led all wide receivers with 19 reps at 225-pound bench press. Meanwhile, running back/wide receiver Curtis Samuel did 18 reps at the same weight.
Godwin also ran very well on Saturday. He performed two attempts in the 40-yard dash. His speed on the field matched his speed at the combine. Godwin ran the fifth fastest time during yesterday’s event. He was tied with four other receivers, but performed better than some notable speedsters from the past few seasons.
Godwin also tied for first in the 20-yard shuttle run. He finished in 4.00 seconds along with North Carolina’s Ryan Switzer.
Godwin also showed his ability to leap in the vertical jump. He measured at 36 inches. His future quarterbacks will be able to throw balls up to him in dire situations. If you saw the Nittany Lions play, there were plenty of times when Godwin out battled the opposing defensive backs.
As you can see, Godwin has all of the attributes to become a top-notch wide receiver. He’s big, strong, fast, and has the ability to run great routes. Furthermore, Godwin has great hands and the scouts saw that ability yesterday. When Godwin ran through the gauntlet, it seemed like we were looking at the next star wide receiver.
Chris Godwin College Career
In three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Godwin caught 154 passes for 2421 yards and 18 touchdowns. During his sophomore season, Godwin amassed 1,101 yards and five touchdowns. Last season he gained 982 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Godwin caught a season-high nine passes for 187 yards against the UCS Trojans in the Rose Bowl. He also scored two touchdowns in one of the best games of the season. Overall, Godwin recorded four multiple touchdown games in 2016.
The NFL combine continues on Sunday with the defensive lineman and linebackers running and working out on the field. On Monday, the NFL combine concludes with the defensive backs. One day they will have to cover Godwin on the next level.
