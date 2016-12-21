City of Palms Day Four Review

The quarterfinals were in full swing on Monday night with six schools fighting to join Patrick School in the semifinals. Georgia bound Rayshaun Hammonds, Xavier bound Elias Harden, and Duke bound Wendell Carter Jr. all had excellent days. However, the top performances came from a pair of Alabama bound guards in Collin Sexton and John Petty. Sexton went off for 33 points and 9 rebounds well going a staggering 21-24 from the free throw line. Not to be outdone by his future teammate, Petty went for 25 point and 6 rebounds while going 9-10 from the free throw line.

Norcross(GA) vs. Pace Academy(GA)

The first game of the day featured a pair of Georgia schools in Norcross and Pace. After one-quarter Pace held a one point lead, but struggled to get anything going in the second quarter and only managed to score five points and trailed 20-26 heading into halftime. A big part of Pace’s struggles came from deep where the Knights shot a dismal 2-20. Norcross stretched their lead to as much as 13 in the third quarter before settling for a nine-point victory, 53-44.

Georgia signee Rayshaun Hammonds had a big game going for 22 points and 15 rebounds. Junior guard, Dalvin White scored 11 points to join Hammonds in double figures for the Blue Devils. Louisville bound Lance Thomas had a fairly quiet game scoring 8 points and pulling down 5 boards. Pace was led by Duke signee and the #3 player in the class of 2017, Wendell Carter Jr. The big man had his second straight double-double in the event with 15 points and 12 rebounds. He was joined in double figures by junior, Isaiah Kelly, who had 15 points and 9 rebounds. The 2018 product has offers from the like of Georgia, Harvard, Iowa State, Xavier, and Wisconsin.

Mae Jemison(AL) vs. Mariner(FL)

Jemison got all they could handle from local power Mariner in the second game of the day. Jemison held a three-point lead after the first quarter, but quickly watched that disappear in the second. The Tritons got hot and outscored the Jaguars by 10 in the second quarter to take a 31-24 lead into the break. As a team, Mariner hit 65% of their shots in the first half and 67% of their three-point attempts. Mariner would get the lead up to as much as 9 midway through the third quarter, but couldn’t seal the deal as the Jaguars came storming back in the fourth quarter. Jemison outscored Mariner by 13 in the fourth quarter and walked away with the 61-53 victory.

Alabama bound John Petty led all scorers with 25 points and was joined in double figures by Brandon McCarver(13 points) and Jamar Jackson(10 points). Petty struggled from deep going 3-10, but was solid from the charity stripe where he was 10-11. He also pulled down 6 rebounds in the contest. Mariner was led by senior Amari Haynes, who finished the game with a double-double, 20 points 10 rebounds. Jahmel Myers and Sean Kostyk also reached double figures for Mariner with 13 and 12 points respectively.

Lehigh(FL) vs. Brentwoo d Academy(TN)

Game three featured another local team in Lehigh Senior High as they took on Brenwood Academy. The Eagles jumped out to a 20-15 lead after the first quarter before taking complete control of the game in the second quarter. Going into halftime Brentwood held a 43-25 lead over Lehigh thanks in large part to the Eagles shooting 62% in the half. The third quarter was more of the same with Brentwood’s lead reaching 25 at one point. To their credit, the Lightning never stopped playing and outscored the Eagles by 5 in the fourth quarter to cut the final deficit to 19 points.

The star of the game was the #12 junior in the nation, Darius Garland, of Brentwood Academy. Garland finished the game with 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in the blowout victory for his Eagles. Junior guard Cam Johnson also had a good game for the Eagles, and chipped in 15 points. Lehigh was led by senior Jarvis Martin who had an excellent all-around game with 21 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. Malik Martin also chipped in 10 points for the Lightning.

St. Petersburg(FL) vs. Miami Christian(FL)

The fourth game of the day was a matchup between St. Petersburg and Miami Christian in the third game of the Sunshine Series of the event. From the tip, Miami Christian looked like the better team and jumped out to a 23-14 lead after the first quarter. Both teams struggled to hold onto the ball throughout the game and combined to commit 49 turnovers. Heading into halftime Miami Christian pushed their lead to double-digits, 41-30. After coming out of the locker room the Victors turned the pressure up on defense and continued to grow their lead. Guards Serrel Smith and Jahmar Lee combined for 18 of St. Pete’s 28 turnovers and were visibly uncomfortable with Miami Christian’s defensive intensity. In the end, Miami Christian came away victorious over St. Petersburg, 81-67.

With seniors Darius Banks and A.J. Ford both out of the lineup for St. Petersburg junior Serrel Smith took over on offense and scored 30 points. However, Smith got himself into trouble by trying to do too much and ended up turning the ball over 10 times. Miami Christian was led by senior Josh Rosario, who finished the game with 20 points. Junior Neftali Alvarez also had a solid game on both ends of the court scoring 18 points and picking up 8 steals. Central Connecticut State bound Eduardo Camacho and South Carolina bound Felipe Haase chipped in 15 and 14 points respectively for the Victors.

IMG Academy(FL) vs. Neumann-Goretti(PA)

In the first quarterfinal of the night two of the top point guards in the nation clashed when Trevon Duval and IMG took on Quade Green and Neumann-Goretti in one of the more entertaining games of the day. Neumann-Goretti scored the final four points of the first quarter to take a 19-14 point lead. IMG would cut the deficit to one with the half winding down before going into the break still trailing by four, 33-29. The Ascenders came out of the locker room and played like a completely different team and outscored Neumann-Goretti by nine in the third quarter to take a 52-47 lead into the final quarter. IMG didn’t let up in the fourth and pushed their lead all the way to 17 before settling for a 71-56 victory.

Kentucky Signee Quade Green, and Villanova signee Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree each finished the game with 17 points for Neumann Goretti. Green also pulled down 7 rebounds and picked up 3 steals, but turned the ball over 10 times. Cosby-Roundtree had a solid all around game and added 8 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 2 steals to his 17 points. Trevon Duval led IMG with 17 points of his own, while also pulling down 6 rebounds. Junior big men Silvio De Sousa(13 points, 7 rebounds) and Emmitt Williams(12 points, 12 rebounds) both looked very impressive all game and helped their stock in this one. Florida bound Isaiah Stokes finished with 10 points to round out the double figure scorers.

Montverde(FL) vs. Jonesboro(GA)

The second quarterfinal of the night saw Montverde take the court for the first time this year at the City of Palms against a Jonesboro team that has already played two games in the event. This game was close midway through the first quarter with Jonesboro only trailing by one, however Montverde went on a 14-2 run to end the quarter and take a 22-9 lead. The second quarter was more of the same with Montverde using stifling defense to grow their lead to 39-16 going into halftime. The third quarter resembled a Montverde highlight tape with multiple players making jaw dropping plays for the Eagles. In the end, Montverde proved to be too much for Jonesboro and walked all over them in a 76-45 victory.

One of the nation’s top sophomores, R.J. Barrett, led the charge for the Eagles and tallied 21 points. Fellow sophomore Andrew Nembhard added 10 points and six other players scored at least 5 points for Montverde. Jonesboro was led by M.J. Walker, who finished the night with 18 points and 11 rebounds. After scoring 70 in his previous two games Walker struggled to score in this one and went 7-26 from the field and 1-9 from behind the arc. Sophomore Brandon Walker was the only other player to reach double figures for the Cardinals with 15.

Memphis East(TN) vs. Pebblebrook(GA)

The final game of the night turned out to be one of the most entertaining of the entire event, with the Penny Hardaway coached Memphis East battling Pebblebrook. After the first quarter the Mustangs led 17-14 over the Falcons with Colin Sexton showing off his handle early in the game. Memphis East doubled their lead to six heading into halftime in a physical and highly competitive game. Tempers continued to flair in the third quarter with Pebblebrook’s Dante Spann receiving a technical. Heading into the final quarter Memphis East led by seven, and had to keep a Pebblebrook team that wouldn’t go away at bay. Multiple times the Falcons cut the lead to a single possession, but in the end Memphis East held on for the 76-74 victory. Pebblebrook struggled from the field all game shooting just 39%, but went 35-42 from the charity stripe to keep the game close until the very end.

Alabama bound Collin Sexton went for 33 points and 9 rebounds while knocking down 21-24 from the free throw line to lead Pebblebrook in scoring. The Xavier bound Elias Harden also had a solid game for the Falcons and scored 25 points of his own. Memphis East used a balanced scoring attack with seven different players scoring at least 7 points in the game. Junior Alex Lomax led the way with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists while Malcolm Dandridge and Jayden Hardaway added 14 and 12 respectively.