Clayton Keller Signs Entry Level Contract With Arizona Coyotes

The youth movement continues adding Clayton Keller

The rumors starting flying as soon as Clayton Keller’s Boston University Terriers were eliminated yesterday from the NCAA Tournament. They were downed 3-2 to Minnesota Duluth in the quarterfinals. It took exactly one day to get the pen in Keller’s anxious hand to ink him to a three-year NHL entry-level deal.

With less than 10 games remaining in the Coyotes’ season, Keller will not burn the first year of his entry-level contract this season. The contract will officially start next year, if he makes the team. He was the Coyotes’ seventh overall selection last summer at the NHL Entry Draft.

Coyotes’ General Manager, John Chayka‘s reaction per nhl.com:

“We are extremely pleased to sign Clayton to an entry-level contract,” Coyotes GM John Chayka said. “Clayton is a highly skilled, dynamic forward. He is a strong skater who has a powerful shot and great hockey sense. We are excited to have him join our team and finish the regular season with the Coyotes.”

Indeed, the team could use his excellent playmaking abilities and offense. He has also been used to kill penalties, and would be a short-handed goal scoring threat. He can play all three forward positions, adding to his versatility. In the final seven games remaining, it could give the coaching staff, fans, and management a glimpse into the Coyotes’ future with Clayton Keller in the lineup.

Coyotes speed will be next to none

Just think of the additional speed he will add to the Desert Dogs’ already swift forward arsenal. You’ve got Tobias Rieder, Max Domi, Anthony Duclair, Christian Dvorak, and Brendan Perlini showing they can motor past NHL defenders. Throwing Keller into the mix makes the team quite threatening. It just allows the Coyotes to continue to rebuild the team and set realistic goals to compete in the playoffs, something which has eluded them the last five seasons.

It should be intriguing to see who will be on the line with Keller. In practice today in St. Louis prior to Arizona’s game with the Blues tomorrow night, he lined up with Alexander Burmistrov and Radim Vrbata per Sarah McLellan, of azcentral.com. His statistics while playing at Boston University were impressive. He collected 21 goals and 24 assists in just 31 games. His 1.45 points per game average ranked him amongst the top seven players in all of college hockey.

With moves like this, it is hopeful that Clayton Keller will be celebrating goals scored for his new team, the Arizona Coyotes for years to come.