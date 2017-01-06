- Texans Defeat Oakland, Advance To Divisional Round
Clemson, Alabama Champ Game: Bizarre Astros Tie
January 6, 2017
Houston Astros fans, past and present, now have a reason to watch Monday’s College Football Championship between Clemson and Alabama. That’s assuming they hadn’t planned on watching it in the first place.
Bill Spiers, a 6-year Astro favorite from 1996 through 2001, was the multi-positional master before there was a Marwin Gonzalez and Brock Holt (Red Sox). Those two current versatile players have become valuable tools on the rosters of their respective teams.
In fact, Spiers, who ended his career in ’01 with Houston, played every position but pitcher and catcher while in the Bayou City, while racking up an Astros-lifetime .295 BA, 21 home runs, 199 RBI, and a combined .790 OPS.
Video: Watch Spiers slap a walk-off single in an Astros ’98 Playoff game
Now, he’s pacing the sidelines for the Clemson Tigers as an assistant coach, and his son, Will, is the Clemson punter.
The road from professional baseball player to major college assistant coach vying for college football world supremacy isn’t as circuitous a journey as it may first appear:
Two-sport athlete, Bill, attended Clemson (and punted) before being drafted after his junior season, by the Milwaukee Brewers, with whom he spent his first six MLB seasons. Bill, in fact, is a Clemson Hall-of-Famer.
Freshman Will (6’5″, 230 lbs), decided to attend Dad’s alma mater upon graduation, last year, from Calhoun Academy, a private school in St. Matthews, S. Carolina, 45 miles south of Clemson. He lettered as the quarterback and punter for the Cavaliers, for whom Spiers, the elder, was head coach.
According to a December 12, 2015, Clemson Insider article, “Will was offered as a preferred walk-on punter while he was visiting Clemson with head coach, Dabo Swinney, (late in 2015).”
“He called my dad, I think two weeks before that and talked about it,” Spiers, the younger, said at the time.
Video: Watch a recent interview with Will, as he talks Dad, and his hopes for 2017
According to a January 5, 2017, article in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “When the elder Spiers bumped into Swinney last spring, Swinney asked if he had a graduate degree.
“Spiers explained that he was drafted by the Brewers as a junior and never returned to school to finish his studies during or after his 13-year career in the major leagues. Swinney, who strongly believes that athletes should graduate whenever possible, informed Spiers of a program called Tiger Trust, which allows former students who left early for pro careers to return and earn a degree at school expense.
“He said, ‘You can come back and coach for me and go back to school,’ recalled Spiers. ‘I said, Yeah, right. I’m going to come back to school at 50 years old.’
‘I was happy with my life back home and wasn’t planning on getting my degree. But Coach Swinney can sell ice to an Eskimo. Let’s put it that way.’
“Spiers accepted Swinney’s offer to get his degree while serving as an undergraduate coach for the football team. In that role, Spiers will be on the sideline Monday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., when Clemson and Alabama clash for the second consecutive year for the National Championship.”
