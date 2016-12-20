- Will Injuries Plague The Cavaliers In Their Quest To Repeat?
Clemson Tigers Present Nightmarish Matchup For Ohio State Buckeyes
-
- Updated: December 20, 2016
The last time we saw the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field, they were in a fight for survival. The Michigan Wolverines mauled J.T. Barrett, sacking him 10 times during the 30-27 double overtime win. Despite showing resiliency, it’s clear the Buckeyes were unable to block the front seven. Therefore, the Clemson Tigers must be salivating at the thought of knocking Barrett and the Buckeyes around on New Years’ Eve.
First of all, the Tigers enter the College Football Playoff with the third best sack defense in the country. During their (12-1) ACC Championship season, the Tigers sacked opposing quarterbacks 46 times. Overall, they accounted for the second most sacks in 2016, behind Florida State’s 47 sacks. The Tigers also had one more sack than the Alabama Crimson Tide. In other words, this defense has the ability to terrorize opponents.
More importantly, the Buckeyes failed to protect Barrett in the biggest games. Although they only gave up two sacks against the Wisconsin Badgers, the Penn State Nittany Lions sacked Barrett six times. In all, Barrett was sacked 24 times. If you’re counting, 18 of those sacks came against Top 10 opponents.
The Buckeyes can’t afford to hone in on one player. Carlos Watkins leads the Tigers with 8.5 sacks from the defensive tackle position. However, the entire starting defensive line accounts for 23.5 sacks. Meanwhile, pressure can come from anywhere on the Tigers’ defense. They have 16 players that have recorded sacks this year.
If the Buckeyes are unable to contain pressure up the middle, the offense will be limited. The Tigers are holding opposing quarterbacks to 52.6 percent passing. They also limit opponents to 125 yards rushing per game. During their match up with Lamar Jackson, the Tigers amassed five sacks. They accounted for six sacks against the Seminoles. Yet both teams combined to score 70 points against the Tigers.
Barrett will need the Ohio State Buckeyes to implement the running game early. As long as they stay ahead of the chains, the Tigers must account for Mike Weber. The Buckeyes should also involve Curtis Samuel in the ground attack. They’ll need him to get on the edge. Otherwise, the one dimensional attack will be feasted upon.
Coming into the game, the Tigers have 18 interceptions and six fumble recoveries. Although Barrett hasn’t displayed an elite passing game, he takes care of the ball extremely well. He has thrown five interceptions in 2016, and only 19 interceptions in three seasons with the Buckeyes.
He will need to have a flawless performance to pick off the Tigers before the new year.
Lyle Harrison
