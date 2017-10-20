Clippers Show Lakers Who Still Runs LA

After watching the Los Angeles Lakers get blown out in Staples Center by Clippers, 108-92, Thursday night, it is clear they still have a lot they need to improve.

Larry Nance, Jr. started the season on a high note with an incredible putback slam for the first two points of the season. But it was all downhill from there, he was the lone laker who could be happy about his game with a solid 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The story of the night was how poorly the Lakers shot the ball. They are going to have to find outside scoring from someone in a hurry or they won’t be able to compete with any team this season. The Clippers, on the other hand, actually looked like they got better with Patrick Beverley and Milos Tesodic filling in nicely for Chris Paul. With Paul gone the Clippers become a little less predictable on offense, with more players seeing touches.

The hyped Laker rookie class looked to make a splash in their debut and instead belly flopped. Lonzo Ball only took six shots and only had three points and four assists. He is definitely going to have to improve those numbers and become more of a scoring threat to open up passing lanes. The other hyped rookie, Kyle Kuzma, played a little better but did not see the court much. He had eight points shooting 50% on four of eight shots. Brandon Ingram also did not play well and failed to show improvement from last season. He finished with 12 points and five rebounds but only made three shots total.

One of the main takeaways from the night was that Lonzo struggled with Beverley’s pesky defense all night. Beverley held Lonzo to only one made field goal and was talking trash in Ball’s ear all game long, at one point yelling “first-team” repeatedly (referencing his first-team all defense selection last year.) You could see the frustration on Lonzo’s face and it was a major wakeup call for Ball. He is going to have every marquee guard going at him just as hard the rest of the season so it was good to get this out of the way now.

This game turned out like a lot of Laker games last season and this preseason. They hung in there in the first half and got annihilated in the third quarter. This dug them in a hole too large to get out of and they could not come back the rest of the game. After this game, the Clippers come out looking like playoff contenders and the Lakers look like they have not gotten any better. The Phoenix Suns will be a different test Friday night because it is a much more equal matchup for the Lakers. If they play this poorly against the lowly Suns then there is going to be panic in Laker land after only two games.