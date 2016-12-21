- Will Injuries Plague The Cavaliers In Their Quest To Repeat?
College Football Playoff: Can Ohio State Buckeyes Stop Deshaun Watson?
- Updated: December 21, 2016
For the second year in a row, Deshaun Watson fell short of the Heisman Trophy award. Despite finishing in second-place, the junior quarterback is confident about his ability to play football. In fact, Watson believes he is the best player in the country. He’s ready to prove it next week.
“I’m the best player in the country. That’s how I think. That’s how I feel. People have their own way of voting,” Watson said Monday, according to the Associated Press.
However, when the Clemson Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes kickoff off on New Years Eve, Watson will be facing his toughest test of the season. The Buckeyes are incredibly talented on defense. They make average quarterbacks look unworthy of scholarships. They will also make great quarterbacks look mediocre in a blink of an eye. Ask Baker Mayfield how he felt playing against the Buckeyes’ defense. In fact, the Buckeyes are good enough to make Watson return for his senior season.
However, the Buckeyes won’t phase the Tigers on sight. Watson is No. 7 in passing, with 3914 yards during the 2016 season. He also accounted for 37 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, leading the Tigers to their second consecutive ACC title. He’s by far the most prolific passer in the College Football Playoff. Jake Browning has 42 touchdown passes this season, but the Washington offense was shut down against the USC Trojans on National television.
The Auburn Tigers held Clemson to 19 points during the season opener. The Tigers also scored 26 points and 24 points in wins over Georgia Tech and North Carolina State, respectively. However, they scored 30+ points in their 10 remaining games. Still, Clemson has the lowest scoring team in the College Football Playoff at 40.2 points per game.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes have the No. 3 overall defense, giving up 14.2 points per game. They come into the semifinals with the second best scoring defense, behind the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Buckeyes plan to feast on Watson’s mistakes. They accounted for 19 interceptions this year. They also scored seven touchdowns off of interceptions. Malik Hooker led Ohio State with six interceptions and three touchdowns on defense. Overall, eight players snagged an interception for the Buckeyes, so Watson must be extra careful with ball security.
Watson can really take his game to another level. During the 2015 season, he rushed the ball 207 times for 1105 yards and 12 touchdowns. Currently, he only has 128 rushing attempts for 524 yards and six touchdowns. It’s also worth pointing out that Watson didn’t have a rushing touchdown in the first six games, but he scored four touchdowns in the last three games. Watson is ready to upgrade the ground attack in the postseason.
The Buckeyes will be aware of the added element in the ground game. For example, during the 2015 College Football Playoff, Watson ran the ball 44 times. He amassed 145 yards on 24 carries against Oklahoma. He gained 73 yards on 20 carries against Alabama in the championship game. Due to Watson’s lack of rushing attempts, the Buckeyes could be lured into a false sense of security. Watson might have a career high in rushing attempts.
The Buckeyes give up 3.4 yards per carry. Wayne Gallman averages 6.4 yards per rush. If they are able to shutdown Gallman, Watson will become the sole provider of the offense. It might be tough sledding in the trenches. However, Watson is capable of an epic performance. He’s good enough to decimate the Buckeyes.
The Buckeyes are also capable of making Clemson look silly.
Next Up: Clemson presents Nightmarish matchup for Ohio State Buckeyes.
