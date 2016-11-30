The Runner Sports
College Football Playoff Ready For Complete Overhaul

The fifth edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. The selection committee made one thing clear: The College Football Playoff system needs a complete overhaul. They also need complete chaos during championship week to salvage the season. However, it may be too late for everybody involved.

Due to the incompetent nature of having four teams make the College Football Playoff, the system leaves room for doubt every year. Of course, talking heads believe the debate is good for the game. Unfortunately, debating is not good for the actual games on the field. In fact, the games on the field seem not to matter at all. Funny how that works now.

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide remained on top as the only undefeated Power Five team. They were followed by the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. Meanwhile, the No. 3 Clemson Tigers and No. 4 Washington Huskies complete the semifinals if the playoffs were to start today. However, here’s where things get interesting.

The Buckeyes are the only top four team not playing in their conference championship. Yet, some consider Ohio State to be a lock for the Final Four. Based on resume, they should be the No. 1 team. Currently, the Buckeyes have wins over No. 5 Michigan Wolverines, No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers, and No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners. However, the Buckeyes’ lone loss came to the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten East tie-breaker. They’ll face off against the Wisconsin Badgers in this unconventional match up. Nobody expected these two teams to play during championship weekend, yet here we are. A pair of two-loss teams vying for a spot in the College Football… Excuse me.

From the outside looking in, it seems like the Big Ten Champion may need Clemson and Washington to lose for a chance at the Final Four. They also must contend with the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes. If the Buffaloes become the PAC-12 Champion, their win over the Huskies could vault them into College Football Playoff contention.

Furthermore, the Big Ten could earn three spots in the College Football Playoff. The shock, awe and brutal reality of the postseason could turn college football on its head. Since the Wolverines have wins over the Badgers, Nittany Lions, and Buffaloes, there’s a chance they’ll own two victories over Power Five champions. Will that be enough for the selection committee to boost the Wolverines?

During the first two years of the College Football Playoff, all eight participants have been conference title winners. The Buckeyes aren’t out of the woods just yet. In 2014, the Buckeyes were the beneficiary after defeating Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game. They jumped over the TCU Horned Frogs in the final rankings. However, TCU was the better team all season and even had more impressive wins throughout the year. Yet, the selection committee dropped the Horned Frogs three spots after a 52-point win.

As a result, don’t be surprised if the Buckeyes missed the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year. Fortunately, they have more name recognition than previous potential Final Four candidates. Either way, the College Football Playoff will need a massive overhaul in the upcoming seasons.

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

3. Clemson Tigers

4. Washington Huskies

5. Michigan Wolverines

6. Wisconsin Badgers

7. Penn State Nittany Lions

8. Colorado Buffaloes

9. Oklahoma Sooners

10. Oklahoma State Cowboys

11. USC Trojans

12. Florida State Seminoles

13. Louisville Cardinals

14. Auburn Tigers

15. Florida Gators

16. West Virginia Mountaineers

17. Western Michigan Broncos

18. Stanford Cardinal

19. Navy Midshipmen

20. Utah Utes

21. LSU Tigers

22. Tennessee Volunteers

23. Virginia Tech Hokies

24. Houston Cougars

25. Pittsburgh Panthers

