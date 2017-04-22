Connor Murray Injury A Concern For Warren Gatland

Connor Murray who received a neck injury in the 6 Nations against Wales a concern for the British and Irish Lions this summer.

The Irish and Munster scrum-half Connor Murray has not been cleared to play. All this going into the European Championship this weekend. Murray will be sent to a specialist due to nerve injuries from the neck injury. The injury could spell trouble for Murray’s Lions selection for this summer.

Former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan said the following concerning Murray’s injury, “All the news coming out of Munster is that not alone is he a worry for the remainder of the season, but he’s a worry for the Lions.”

Warren Gatland spoke of Murray before selection saying, “He’s going to need to play before he gets on the plane. That’s going to be important for us. I would be reluctant to take someone to New Zealand with a neck injury who hasn’t played particularly.”

Not only will this be a concern for his Lions selection, but also for Munster this weekend. Munster will be forced to travel to the Saracens without their starting scrum-half. Munster will be looking to make their first European Champions Cup final since 2008. Not only is this a concern for Munster this weekend but for the rest of the season. Munster will be entering the final stretch without an amazing scrum-half should Murray not return.

If the injury prevents Murray from making the trip who goes?

Although no one wishes that Murray will not be fit to play, the continued injury has already sparked speculation over who his replacement might be.

Rumours around that Connor murray isn't fully fit, does this open the doors for Greig laidlaw? #LionsNZ2017 — Just rugby (@Rugby_chops) April 21, 2017

If Murray is unable to make a return to Munster before the end of the season it is unlikely that Gatland will take Murray to New Zealand. It will be a major setback for Gatland as Connor Murray was instrumental in the Irish defeat of the All Blacks in November. We all hope Connor Murray a speedy recovery and the best of luck this summer.