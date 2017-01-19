Craig Biggio, 2015: First Astro In The Hall Of Fame

It took Craig Biggio 20 years to traverse the normally 4 1/2-hour, 235-mile trip from his Smithtown, New York birthplace to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Of course, he arrived by way of Houston, so his GPS wasn’t necessarily out of whack.

Someone finally set the alarm clocks of the members of the Baseball Writers’ Association in the 2014 Hall vote, revealed two years ago, this month. That allowed them to wake up after two years of failing to vote into the Hall Houston Astros’ all-everything Biggio, and finally get it right in his third year of eligibility.

Biggio was named on 82.7% of ballots, in results announced in January 2015. 75% of the vote is needed to gain Hall entry. Three pitchers joined Biggio in the Hall that year: Pedro Martinez (91.1%), Randy Johnson (97.3), and John Smoltz (82.9), all in their first year of eligibility.

At the July 26, 2015, Induction Ceremony, “Bidge” was reunited with his left elbow guard, which he previously donated, in recognition of the high number of pitches perpetually attracted to his lead elbow (285 HBPs, ranked first all-time).

The Man Who Wears the Star

Biggio was the first Astro to be voted in, although several HOF-ers spent time with Houston, including Randy Johnson. His is the first Astro cap worn in the Hall. “When you’re a professional athlete,” Biggio said just prior to the announcement of his class, “the fans are a part of your life, and we don’t have a guy in there, obviously. How cool would that be to be able to give that back to them, or get two guys (referring to former teammate Jeff Bagwell) in?”

“The fans were great to me,” Biggio continued, “and to be able to give that back to them at the end for treating me great and appreciating the way I played the game, that would be really, really special.”

Bidge’s Badges of Honor

The seven-time All-Star saw playing time as catcher, second baseman, and center fielder in his 2 decades with the team. He retired in July 2007 with 3,060 career hits (ranked 21st all-time), 291 home runs, 414 stolen bases, and 1,175 RBIs. He amassed more doubles (668) than any MLB right-handed hitter, and retired with a .281 career batting average. His 1,844 runs scored rank 14th all-time, and he ranks 11th in plate appearances with 12,504. The Astros retired his #7 jersey on August 17, 2008, becoming the ninth Houston player with that honor.

Biggio was a first round draft pick in 1987, having played his college ball at Seton Hall. He is the only player in Major League history to reach all the following milestones: 400 stolen bases (414), 600 doubles, 250 home runs, and 2,700 hits. He has collected 5 Silver Slugger Awards, 4 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, and holds the National League record for lead-off home runs with 53 (2nd all-time).

The Knee For Speed

Former Astros coach Matt Galante tells the story of how he was instrumental in turning the All-Star catcher Biggio into a second baseman in the early ’90s. Initially reluctant to switch, due to his 1991 All-Star nod as a catcher, Biggio nonetheless was convinced by Galante that he could stretch his career by 7-8 years if he got out from behind the plate.

The move, too, could preserve Biggio’s speed, saving wear and tear on his knees. In a game at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park in late 1991, Astro management put Craig in at second, who immediately let an easy grounder bounce through his legs. Galante looked at then-manager Art Howe, and said, “We’re in trouble.”

Craig and Matt worked tirelessly with then-shortstop Andujar Cedeno at the back half-field at the Astros’ Kissimmee, FL spring training site the following February turning Biggio into, ultimately, a six-time All-Star at second base.

Biggio, 49, missed by .2% in 2014’s balloting, getting 74.8% of the baseball writers’ votes, just missing the 75% threshold. Before the announcement, Biggio reflected on what being voted in would mean to him: “It would mean everything, not for myself, but for the organization, the fans, and for my family.”