Cuban OF Luis Robert: Could Astros Land “Best Player On Planet”?

An American League team’s international scouting director calls highly-touted and scouted 19-year-old Cuban outfielder Luis Robert, “the best player on the planet, and that’s no exaggeration.” This, from Mark Polishuk’s February 26 MLBTradeRumors.com article.

Say what you will about that unnamed scouting director’s assertion; you’d probably be right. Another unnamed international scouting director (this time, a National League one) tells MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez that Robert is second only to OF/P Shohei Otani on the list of baseball’s best international talents, referring to Robert (in a more measured assessment) as “a five-tool guy that can be in the big leagues soon.”

Whether the Houston Astros take a dive into the international pool to bid on Robert depends on a lot of factors, as I’m guessing it does for any of the other nearly dozen teams drooling at his projections.

Some Background

Robert defected from Cuba in November to pursue a career in MLB, and established residency in Haiti, according to Sanchez.

The St. Louis Cardinals have expressed considerable interest, recently, in the tightly-wound, muscular 6’3″, 205-pounder, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold. Cards scouts were present at a late February workout in the Dominican Republic featuring the power-hitting speedster.

Video: Watch Robert discuss his progress (with English subtitles), and watch him hit at that recent Dominican workout

According to Polishuk, “Robert has yet to be declared a free agent by MLB, and if that designation comes before June 15, the Cards still have a chance at landing the 19-year-old outfielder, who is subject to pool limits due to his age.

“If Robert isn’t a free agent by June 15, however, then he will become part of the next international signing class that opens on July 2. That would take the Cardinals (as well as the Astros, Athletics, Braves, Cubs, Dodgers, Nationals, Padres, Reds and Royals) out of the running for Robert’s services, as they would be limited to spending no more than $300K on any international prospect as punishment for exceeding their pool number.”

Back to the Astros

And, none of that takes into account the desire (or lack of same) to even go after Robert as an organizational asset.

Last July, the Astros made a splash by signing the 32-year-old infielder, Yulieski Gurriel, to a five-year, $47.5 million deal. Gurriel had spent a decade as the national face of Cuban baseball before defecting, and declared a free agent by MLB.

Robert was positioning himself to take Gurriel’s spot as Cuba’s baseball mega-star, before making his decision.

“I know I had a lot of people supporting me and watching me and hoping I would be the next star, but I made a decision,” Robert said in his native Spanish, recently. “Gurriel made his decision, and I think it was to prove that he could play at a different level and be challenged again. I can understand that.”

Who Is He and Why Does It Matter?

From the Jesse Sanchez piece: “This is why international scouts love Robert: The teenager starred for Cuba’s 16-and-under league as a 14-year-old, and began playing in the 18-and-under league at 15, hitting .325 and leading the league with 21 steals his first year. He sported a .383 batting average in the league at age 16 and hit four home runs in the COPABE 18U Pan American Championship in 2014. He later was named to the all-tournament team in the 18-and-under World Cup in Japan in 2015.

“Playing for Ciego de Avila in Cuba’s Serie Nacional, the island’s top league, Robert hit .393 with 12 home runs and 11 stolen bases last season. He was also part of the Cuban team that played against the Canadian-American League (in 19 games) last summer.”

So, clearly, he’s good, and apparently, he’s seen the spotlight, and been able to perform at elite levels in multiple venues under intense scrutiny, the likes similarly available in most Major League cities.

If the stars aligned, and the Astros wanted to and were able to sign him, he’d probably start at Houston’s short season Single-A Tri-City ValleyCats in the New York-Penn League, whose play starts June 19. Another option could be the Advanced-A Buies Creek Astros in the Carolina League.

Gurriel was rushed through nearly the entire Houston organization, last summer, of course, because of his age and experience, and the correct perception that he was imminently capable of helping the big league team now. Gurriel began at the Astros’ rookie league level, and ascended to Triple-A in the span of 15 games, to the tune of about two weeks, total!

Robert, of course, would need the time and seasoning given to virtually any high school draft pick, to not only improve his game, but acclimate himself to a new country, learn the language, and to digest the coaching and culture of American baseball and his new organization.

The Astros’ Ace in the Hole (and Front Office)

Key to signing Gurriel (by his own admission) was the knowledge that Luhnow, having been born and raised in Mexico City, knows Spanish fluently. This, apparently, is an asset not shared by many (if any) other GMs.

Should it come down to it, Luhnow’s ability to speak directly to Robert, in his native language (and not through an interpreter), might be the one Luhnow lays down as his trump card.

Of course, that (along with the notion that following his older brother to Houston would be a draw) was supposed to be the rationale for Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. to sign with Houston, as well. Instead, Gurriel, the younger, opted to sign with Toronto last November.

A Couple of Laps Around

Baseball America lists Houston’s international bonus pool for 2017-18 as $4.75 million, but the team is under the penalty, having outspent their bonus pool allotment last year. Houston will be in its first penalty year (some teams are in their second). According to BA, “Teams that exceeded their bonus pools to incur a penalty will still be unable to sign any player for more than $300,000 during the 2017-18 signing period.”

Houston and $300,000 would not be nearly enough to lure the likes of Robert, who looks to be a rare and coveted talent around whom many teams will flock.

Polishuk, though, wraps up the situation neatly: “Eight teams (the Cubs, Dodgers and Royals, as well as the Angels, Diamondbacks, Rays, Red Sox and Yankees) are currently under the $300K limit for past excesses of the spending cap, with the latter five teams regaining their full spending eligibility on July 2.

“So Robert would have a larger market for his services if he is named a free agent sooner rather than later, not to mention the fact that he is likely to score a bigger contract while the old international signing rules are still in place. The new rules, as negotiated in the new collective bargaining agreement, place a stricter signing cap on international players and go into effect for the coming July 2 class.”

The “One More Thing” Dept. or The Plot Thickens

The Chicago White Sox have reportedly been linked to the feeding frenzy about to surround Robert, according to Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald. As of this writing, one Jose Quintana, star lefty starter, long linked to the Astros as an offseason get, is still in the Sox’s employ.

While Chicago’s basket-full-of-prospects asking price for Quintana was reportedly too high for Houston’s taste, could Luis Robert, now, play a part in bringing “Q” to H-Town, if the Astros consider trading away their full pool allotment to the South Side?

Only time, money, and Houston’s win-loss record through mid-June, will tell.