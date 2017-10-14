Dallas Keuchel Dominates Yankees’ Bats In Game 1 Of ALCS

The 2017 New York Yankees must prefer not to hit during the first games of playoff series. Between Game 1 of the ALDS and ALCS, the Yankees’ offense has mustered a single run. On Friday night, it was Dallas Keuchel who did the masterful pitching performance to silence the Yankees’ bats. Between both teams, it was a pitching dominated game. A 2-1 scoreline must have made the previews of this offensive series look like false advertisement. The two offenses only combined for 11 hits over the entire course of the game. To put that in perspective, the Houston Astros averaged a little more than 12 hits per game in their ALDS series against the Boston Red Sox. Two starting pitchers dominating a game made a huge impact on Game 1 and the series.

Two Singles Spoil Strong Tanaka Outing

Masahiro Tanaka is starting to remind everybody why the Yankees signed him out of Japan. Despite a season of inconsistency, Tanaka has been solid in both of his postseason starts. On Friday, Tanaka pitched six strong innings and only surrendered two runs on three singles in the fourth inning. Those singles were not ripped with great exit velocity, but found holes and Jose Altuve is fast. Though Tanaka was not as dominant as he was against the Cleveland Indians (striking out seven over seven innings), he pitched very effectively. Avoiding any big innings, Tanaka kept the Yankees in the game before turning over the pitching duties to Chad Green.

With Tanaka pitching well in the postseason, the question about whether he will or will not opt out of his current deal continues to swing in limbo. After his 2017 regular season, it would have been assumed that he would have remained under contract due to the inconsistencies and worries about his arm health. However, after pitching 13 innings over two starts and only allowing two runs, the market might pick back up for Tanaka. Jake Arrieta’s health situation could place Tanaka as the second best starting pitcher on the market. The Yankees should hope Tanaka loves New York and wants to stay. This Tanaka is something great for the rotation.

Too Many Strikeouts

Stop me if you have heard this before: the New York Yankees strikeout too much. The Yankees struck out 14 times in Friday’s game. Keuchel racked up 10 while Ken Giles had four. Giles, who pitched 1.2 innings, had 80% of his outs as strikeouts. Heading into the postseason, the Yankees were known as a bit of a boom or bust team. The postseason has only emphasized that. During the ALDS, the Yankees struck out 64 times. That averages to almost 13 strikeouts per game. In Game 1, the only two Yankees to not strikeout (who had a plate appearance) were Matt Holliday and Todd Frazier. They were the eighth and ninth hitters in the batting order.

Between the top four in the order (Gardner, Judge, Sanchez, and Gregorius), there were eight strikeouts compared to five times reaching base (three hits, two walks). Despite the strikeouts being high in the ALDS, the Yankees managed to topple the Indians. However, situational hitting can sometimes be better than swinging for the downs. For example, the Yankees had first and second with no outs in the top of the fifth. This is the half-inning immediately after the Astros scored two. Frazier made solid contact with two strikes, but flew out to center. Meanwhile, Gardner took two strikes in a row and then swung at a slider in the other batter’s box for strike three. Gardner, who is quick, would have served the team better by putting the ball in play. Even if he hits it on the ground, his speed (barring a rocket straight at an infielder) would prevent the double play. That would have at least had first and third, which could have helped the following hitter.

Greg Bird Is Slow

After Gardner’s strikeout, Aaron Judge worked a 3-2 count and line a single to left field. The runners were moving on the play and left fielder Marwin Gonzalez had to move to his left a bit to field the ball. Gonzalez made a perfect throw to gun Bird at the plate. My thought, though, is how slow is Greg Bird? He is stealing on the pitch and cannot score on a single to left field. Now, I am not claiming that somebody has told be Bird is the fleetest of the foot, but it takes a slow runner to allow the left fielder to even have a play.

To be fair, Gonzalez’ throw was the perfect throw. It hops perfectly to catcher Brian McCann and he was able to slap the tag on Bird before his foot got on the plate. Hats off to Gonzalez for the throw. It is simply the fact that if the runner is already on the move, how can that ball not result in a run?

A DH Needs To Step Up

In seven games of this postseason, the player batting in the DH role has yet to record a hit. In Game 1, it was Matt Holliday’s turn. He went 0-3 and then Jacoby Ellsbury pinch hit in the ninth to strike out against Ken Giles. For an offensive roster that is deep, it is amazing to find that no one on the bench can muster a hit in the DH role. The combination of Chase Headley, Jacoby Ellsbury, and now Matt Holliday has resulted in zero success (other than the occasional walk or tough at-bat). For Game 2, it will likely be Ellsbury at DH against Justin Verlander.

Should Joe Girardi look to change it up a bit moving forward? Well, outside of those three, there are only two other options: Ronald Torreyes and Austin Romine. Romine will not DH because he is the backup catcher to Gary Sanchez. Torreyes could be used as a last resort type of DH, but that is not something that Girardi will probably look to do. Also, Torreyes serves as infield depth if Frazier or Bird need a pinch runner late in a game. So Headley, Ellsbury, and Holliday have to step up and find a way to produce for this offense.

Game 1 Positives

Game 1 was not a disaster for the Yankees. The offense was muted, but the Astros struggled as well. It happens in the postseason. Other than the strikeouts and lack of production from the DH spot, I would not be concerned about the Yankees’ offense. Even if they look anemic in Game 2, the Astros’ starting rotation falls off drastically for Games 3 and 4 (sorry Brad). The pitching was a definite plus for the Yankees, especially since the bullpen will be fresh for Saturday’s game. Greg Bird, despite his lack of speed, hit another home run as well. While it might not seem like much, that can give the Yankees confidence heading forward. Remember the tough at-bats the hitters put up against Andrew Miller? That type of stuff can carry over through the series.