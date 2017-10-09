David De Gea Makes Ballon d’Or List

Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea, has been listed among those to win the Ballon d’Or for the year 2017, the award is given to the best player in Europe over the last year.

The stopper is the only United player in the 30-man list after an outstanding performance over the last year.

Although De Gea is not expected to win the award, the nomination points to the fact that the Spanish international’s performance has not gone unnoticed. De Gea kept four clean sheets in the month of September, and will be hoping to do the same when United face Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend.

However, former United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to win this award after leading Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League and the La Liga. These title wins resulted in Real Madrid having six other players in the list apart from Ronaldo. Ronaldo is just an award shy of Lionel Messi’s record of five Ballon d’Or awards.

United can have more player in these kinds of lists if they can return to the days when they were performing very well in the Champions League.