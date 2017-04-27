Dealing Sox Ace Jose Quintana Gets First Victory, Helps Team To Rare Sweep Of KC

Chicago White Sox ace Jose Quintana was dealing Wednesday afternoon as he helped the South Siders to a 5-2 victory over their AL Central rival Kansas City Royals. Getting seven of his season-high 10 strikeouts during the Royals’ first nine outs, Quintana had his signature well-sequenced high fastball and wipeout curveball working the best he has all season. Going six innings and allowing just two runs (one earned) on five hits, while allowing just two walks, Quintana made sure that the run support he got held up in helping him get his first victory of the year. In his first four starts, he had only gotten two runs of support from his teammates.

Quintana dazzling outing completes a three-game sweep of the Royals, whom they have had trouble with over the past few years, and marks a fourth straight victory to improve the Sox to 11-9 on the year. It also put the South Siders into a surprising three-way tie atop the American League Central with defending division and AL champion Cleveland, as well as Detroit.

Knowing how they’ve struggled with KC over the last three years and how much he had to begin the season, Quintana had those as two points of emphasis during his postgame comments. Having the following to say, “Yeah, it was a mission. Everybody was doing their job. I needed this outing, so I felt really good on the mound. It was extra motivation to win my first one. (Geovany) Soto called a good game, and we focused the whole game. I threw the ball well.”

By striking out 10 on just 99 pitches, the Sox’s southpaw also got his eighth career double-digit strikeout effort. Something even his teammates noticed too.

“I saw it in his face. He had some look about him. It was weird. He was getting mad at me cause I wasn’t getting the ball back to him in time,” Sox third baseman Todd Frazier said of how focused you could tell Quintana was. “I love that stuff. I’ll definitely make sure I get it to him quicker. He had a mentality about him, you know, put fear into some hitters’ eyes.”

The same type of fear that Quintana’s teammate Avisail Garcia, who hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth, has probably put in a lot of opposing pitchers eyes so far this year. Launching his team-tying fourth homer with two outs on a no doubt moonshot to center that also gave him his team-high 16th and 17th RBIs of the year. Per Statcast, Garcia’s shot covered 451 feet, with an exit velocity of 110.7 mph and a launch angle of 30 degrees. It marked his third-longest home run of the Statcast era.

Now if you are the Tigers, who come into town starting Friday for an important early division weekend set, you gotta hope that the one time Tiger slows down soon. Though luckily for the White Sox and their fans, that doesn’t appear like it will be anytime soon.